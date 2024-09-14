New England Recall Ryan Spaulding

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Rowdies announced that Major League Soccer's New England Revolution have recalled wingback Ryan Spaulding from his loan.

Spaulding has departed Tampa Bay to rejoin New England and will not be available for selection for tonight's match versus Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

The 26-year-old joined Tampa Bay on loan on August 20. He started four matches and played 359 minutes for the Rowdies during his loan stint. This was Spaulding's second loan to Tampa Bay. Last year, Spaulding made 9 appearances for the Rowdies, notching two goals and four assists.

