Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Oakland Roots SC

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Shaking Things Up: San Antonio has used a different starting lineup in 25 of 26 matches, seeing 133 combined matches missed due to injuries, suspensions or national team call-ups. SAFC has used 31 different players this season.

Fitting Right In: Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez and defender Omar Grey made their first starts against Monterey Bay after signing with the club last week. The two contributed to SAFC's sixth clean sheet of the year, with Grey posting a Team of the Week performance in his debut. The defender recorded 10 clearances, four recoveries and won 100% of his tackles.

Additional Reinforcements: SAFC added another new addition before the USL roster freeze this week, bringing on midfielder Danny Rios. The Houston Dynamo academy product led Las Vegas Lights in scoring with 5 goals in 2023. Rios has 2 caps for the El Salvador National Team, also spending time with the U20 squad.

USL Championship Match #27 - San Antonio FC at Oakland Roots SC

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. CT Stadium: Pioneer Stadium, Hayward, CA Where to Watch: ESPN+ Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 7-12-7 (28 pts; 10th in Western Conference)

Oakland Roots SC: 12-11-4 (40 pts; 4th in Western Conference)

All-time Series: San Antonio is undefeated all-time against Oakland Roots SC, holding a 3-0-3 lead in the series. The teams met at Toyota Field previously this season, posting a 2-2 draw in May.

