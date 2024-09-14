Rhode Island FC Continues Road Trip at Orange County SC Tonight

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Rhode Island FC travels to Championship Soccer Stadium at Great Park Sports Complex to take on Orange County SC in Week 28 of the USL Championship season.

WHO

Orange County SC

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Saturday, Sept. 14

10:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Championship Soccer Stadium at Great Park Sports Complex

8272 Great Park Blvd

Irvine, CA 92618

BROADCAST

ESPN+

OFFICIAL RIFC WATCH PARTY (Open to the public)

Thirsty Beaver Pub & Grub

45 Cedar Swamp Rd

Smithfield, RI 02917

MATCH PREVIEW

Although Orange County SC finds itself just two points removed from the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference standings, the California club is winless in its last six matches, picking up just one point since July 20. Orange County has fallen victim to five shutouts in that time, with its only point coming in a scoreless draw with FC Tulsa. In total, the club has been outscored 14-2 during the recent winless stretch, most notably giving up six goals in a blowout loss to Charleston Battery before a 3-2 loss to Las Vegas Lights FC last time out. The loss, which saw the County Boys let go of a 2-0 first-half lead for the first time since 2019, was decided by an 87th-minute own goal in heartbreaking fashion. Taking a result from Las Vegas would have been a crucial boost to regain momentum in front of the home fans heading into the season's final stretch. So far this year, Orange County has the third-most losses at 14 behind only Miami FC (22) and El Paso Locomotive FC (15), and has been shutout 12 times in 26 matches. Despite the loss against Las Vegas, a first-half brace from Ethan Zubak was a sight for sore eyes for OC fans after seeing their club fail to find the scoresheet for five straight matches. The goals, which came just eight minutes apart in the first half and gave Zubak his team-leading fifth and sixth strikes of the season, marked his first time finding the back of the net in seven matches.

Rhode Island FC was held to one of its slowest attacking performances of the year in Saturday's 2-0 loss at Pittsburgh. The Ocean State club was unable to record a shot until the final five minutes of regulation, managing a season-low two efforts in total. The multi-goal shutout loss was RIFC's first since falling 2-0 to Detroit City FC on June 8 and marked just its second loss in the last 14 matches, halting a run that saw the club earn the most points of any team in the USL Championship during the stretch. Despite the loss, RIFC was strong in the midfield, keeping nearly 63% possession while completing a season-high 594 passes at a 79% accuracy. Against Orange County, Khano Smith's side will need to find a way to return to a familiar winning form and find a way to turn midfield possession into forward momentum in order to get back on track on the road.

