Early Red Card Dooms North Carolina FC in Memphis Saturday Night

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An early red card put North Carolina FC in a hole in a 3-0 loss at Memphis 901 FC Saturday night at Autozone Park. North Carolina falls to 8-9-10 on the season with the loss and remains on 33 points through 27 matches.

A nightmare start saw Justin Malou sent off in just the 3' when he tangled with a Memphis attacker outside the NCFC box. Despite other NCFC players nearby, the referee deemed Malou the last defender and showed a harsh red just moments into the match. Memphis capitalized quickly, scoring at the quarter-hour mark to take the lead.

Rodrigo Da Costa earned a free kick from 25 yards out straight away a few minutes later for a brilliant look at goal, but the strike rang off the post to keep NCFC at arm's length. Marlon struck again in the 22' off a feed from Dylan Borczak to double the Memphis lead. The home side added another insurance goal midway through the second half to pull away.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.