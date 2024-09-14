Early Red Card Dooms North Carolina FC in Memphis Saturday Night
September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An early red card put North Carolina FC in a hole in a 3-0 loss at Memphis 901 FC Saturday night at Autozone Park. North Carolina falls to 8-9-10 on the season with the loss and remains on 33 points through 27 matches.
A nightmare start saw Justin Malou sent off in just the 3' when he tangled with a Memphis attacker outside the NCFC box. Despite other NCFC players nearby, the referee deemed Malou the last defender and showed a harsh red just moments into the match. Memphis capitalized quickly, scoring at the quarter-hour mark to take the lead.
Rodrigo Da Costa earned a free kick from 25 yards out straight away a few minutes later for a brilliant look at goal, but the strike rang off the post to keep NCFC at arm's length. Marlon struck again in the 22' off a feed from Dylan Borczak to double the Memphis lead. The home side added another insurance goal midway through the second half to pull away.
