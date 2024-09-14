Memphis 901 FC Defeats North Carolina FC 3-0 on Cancer Kickers Night at AutoZone Park

Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC grabbed three points with a 3-0 victory over North Carolina FC on Cancer Kickers night at AutoZone Park.

The Beale Street Boys debuted their new Community Kit as a part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month as scores from Marlon and Luiz Fernando gave Memphis the advantage after 90 minutes.

Marlons first half brace had Memphis on the front foot early as the Brazilian forward put his eighth and team-leading ninth score in the 10th and 22nd minutes.

Luiz Fernando subbed on in the 69th minute and provided immediate impact, combining with Noe Meza for a give-and-go score for his third goal of the season.

901 FC is unbeaten in their last 11 home matches and holds a 9-2-1 record after leading at halftime this season.

Memphis moved to No. 3 in the USL Championship Western Conference with the victory with five matches remaining in

the regular season.

Memphis 901 FC has a bye week before traveling to face Louisville City FC on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME QUOTE SHEET

Memphis 901 FC vs. North Carolina FC | September 14, 2024 - AutoZone Park

HEAD COACH STEPHEN GLASS

On Cancer Kickers Night:

"Every week we do it, but on a night like tonight, it's a special event. It was important that we got the win. I think the boys are delighted with that and I think you saw after the game they were talking to Chris Clothier and his family and some of the children. Anything little that we can do to help is amazing. We lost one of our communities last week with Jenn Garber as well. It was a big night tonight and a special one. I'm glad for Jenn's memory and also for Cancer Kickers and the evening. It was a good night all around."

On tonight's performance:

"I think we were very clinical in the first half. It could have continued in the same vein. I think we're a bit disappointed but we come in 3-0 against a good counter attacking team. We controlled the game and got three points so we've got to be happy with it."

On the 11-match home unbeaten streak:

"I think we enjoy playing at home. The boys have shown that since the middle of april. We had a few disappointing results then we showed a little resolve to get back on track. It's continued and once you get on a roll you don't want to give it up. We know we've got two tough home games left here then hopefully playoff ones. Anytime you can play at home and be difficult to beat... we like playing here, we like the support we get and we want to repay the fans especially with cancer kickers night tonight. We were able to send everyone home happy with a victory and a clean sheet."

On Marlon returning to the lineup with two goals:

"The center forwards scoring goals in the first half was great. We went with two up front tonight, which we haven't done a lot. Maybe Luiz gets a little bit of confidence from his goal as well coming on. It was a fantastic finish and put the game to bed. There were a lot of very positive performances tonight."

