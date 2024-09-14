Rhode Island FC Falls 1-0 at Orange County SC

IRVINE, Calif. - Rhode Island FC lost its second-straight road match on Saturday, falling 1-0 in a narrow defeat to Orange County SC. Despite a 17-10 total shots advantage, the Ocean State club was unable to find the scoresheet, and for the second-straight match, a first-half goal was enough to give the hosts all three points as RIFC will now look to rebound at home against FC Tulsa next weekend.

The first opportunity for Rhode Island FC (8W-7L-13D) came in the eighth minute when Orange County defender Markus Nakkim knocked the ball out for a corner. Working off the set piece, RIFC's Jack Panayotou launched a corner that was received by fellow midfielder Marc Ybarra. The Michigan native sent in a cross that found the head of Frank Nodarse from close range. Nodarse attempted to take advantage of the pass with a well-timed header from the center of the box, but it went just wide of the left post to keep the match scoreless.

Despite the visitors having multiple scoring opportunities in the early stages, it was Orange County SC (9W-14L-4D) who managed to find the net first in the 31st minute to break the deadlock. Building out from the back, forward Cameron Dunbar took a pass from the center circle and knocked the ball down the right flank. Sprinting after it, Bryce Jamison took two touches into the box before firing a right-footed shot past Jackson Lee, beating the RIFC goalkeeper to the far post.

Early in the second half, the Ocean State club continued to create promising goal-scoring opportunities. A close chance came in the 54th minute when Panayotou threaded a pass between Orange County defenders to an onrushing Albert Dikwa "Chico" in the box. The Cameroonian forward sent in a powerful strike that forced a diving save from Orange County goalkeeper Colin Shutler. Getting his fingertips on the effort to prevent the tying goal, Shutler's save ricocheted off the crossbar before being cleared away.

One of the best opportunities of the night for Rhode Island FC to equalize came off a dangerous set piece in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time. After Ybarra served the ball into traffic, midfielder Clay Holstad made an acrobatic leap to send in a strong header. The attempt was denied, however, as Shutler once again came up big to maintain the clean sheet and preserve the victory for Orange County.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

OC - Bryce Jamison (Cameron Dunbar), 31st minute: Jamison boots a quick shot over Jackson Lee following a long pass by Dunbar. OC 1, RI 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES

In total, RIFC outshot Orange County 17-10, with 14 of its shots coming inside Orange County's penalty area.

Rhode Island FC has attempted at least 500 passes in its last two matches.

RIFC goalkeeper Jackson Lee made his 11th start of the season, and his first since RIFC's 1-0 loss to Indy Eleven on August 7. The 22-year-old saved two of Orange County's three shots on target.

After coming off the bench last week in his return from injury, midfielder Zachary Herivaux made his first start since August 10. The 28-year-old successfully completed a team-high 93% of his passes in a 76-minute shift. Herivaux wore the captain's armband for the first time this season.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Frank Nodarse

