Memphis 901 FC Defeats North Carolina FC 3-0 on Cancer Kickers Night at AutoZone Park

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis, TENN. -- Memphis 901 FC grabbed three points with a 3-0 victory over North Carolina FC on Cancer Kickers night at AutoZone Park.

The Beale Street Boys debuted their new Community Kit as a part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month as scores from Marlon and Luiz Fernando gave Memphis the advantage after 90 minutes.

Marlon's first half brace had Memphis on the front foot early as the Brazilian forward put his eighth and team-leading ninth score in the 10th and 22nd minutes.

Fernando subbed on in the 69th minute and provided immediate impact, combining with Noe Meza for a give-and-go score for his third goal of the season.

901 FC is unbeaten in their last 11 home matches and holds a 9-2-1 record after leading at halftime this season.

Memphis moved to No. 3 in the USL Championship Western Conference with the victory with five matches remaining in the regular season.

Memphis 901 FC has a bye week before traveling to face Louisville City FC on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. CT.

