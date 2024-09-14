Indy Eleven Offense Explodes in 3-1 Victory

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - The Indy Eleven offense started quickly with two chances in the first three minutes to set the tone for a 3-1 victory over El Paso Locomotive in front of 10,132 fans at Carroll Stadium.

Forward Romario Williams picked up where he left off the previous home match with his stoppage-time free kick goal vs. Pittsburgh on Aug. 31 with his second tally in the last two matches at The Mike in the 12th minute off an assist from Augi Williams. Romario's goal is his 60th in USL Championship regular season action.

The Boys in Blue outshot El Paso in the first half, 9-4, with four shots on target.

Indy came out strong after halftime with midfielder Jack Blake setting up forward Maalique Foster for his first goal since joining the Indy Eleven on August 23 and his fifth overall this season. Blake now has three assists in addition to his team-leading eight goals.

Forwards Elliot Collier and Douglas Martinez entered in the 74th minute and three minutes later Collier recorded his fifth goal in 2024 off an assist from Martinez, his second of the campaign.

Goalie Hunter Sulte's quest for consecutive clean sheets ended in the 83rd minute, but he had four saves in the match. In the 20th minute, he made a diving stop of a Lucas Stauffer shot to preserve the 1-0 lead.

The Boys in Blue moved up one spot to fifth in the Eastern Conference with seven matches remaining in the regular season. The top eight teams in the East will make the playoffs, with the top four hosting first-round games the first weekend in November.

Indy Eleven travels to North Carolina for a key Eastern Conference match-up next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

Indy Eleven 3:1 El Paso Locomotive FC

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis, Ind.

Attendance: 10,132

Weather: Sunny, 86 degrees

2024 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 11-9-7 (-2), 40 pts, 5th in Eastern Conference

El Paso Locomotive FC: 5-16-6 (-18), 21 pts; 12th in Western Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - Romario Williams (Augi Williams) 12'

IND - Maalique Foster (Jack Blake) 49'

IND - Elliot Collier (Douglas Martinez) 77'

ELP - Ricardo Zacarias 83'

Discipline Summary

IND - Hayden White (caution) 58'

ELP - Tony Alfaro (caution) 63'

ELP - Bench (caution) 75'

ELP - Miles Lyons (caution) 86'

ELP - Robert Coronado (caution) 86'

ELP - Noah Dollenmayer (caution) 88'

ELP - Robert Coronado (caution) 90+3' (second of the match)

IND - Cam Lindley (caution) 90+6'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, Adrian Diz Pe, Ben Ofeimu, Hayden White, Aodhan Quinn (captain) (Cam Lindley 79'), Brem Soumaoro (Laurence Wootton 61'), Jack Blake (Elliot Collier 74'), Maalique Foster (Douglas Martinez 74'), Augi Williams, Romario Williams (Sebastian Guenzatti 79').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Yannik Oettl, Josh O'Brien.

El Paso Locomotive FC line-up: Jahmali White, Ricky Ruiz, Tony Alfaro, Wahab Ackwei (Noah Dollenmayer 52'), Javier Nevarez, Lucas Stauffer (Miles Lyons 66'), Robert Coronado, Eric Calvillo (captain), Tumi Moshobane (Andy Cabrera 66'), Stiven Rivas (Ricardo Zacarias 66'), Joaquin Rivas (Bolu Akinyode 85').

El Paso Locomotive FC Subs Not Used: Ramon Pasquel, Mario Rodriguez.

