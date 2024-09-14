San Antonio FC Defeats Oakland Roots SC 1-0

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

OAKLAND, Calif. - San Antonio FC posted its second consecutive road win Saturday, defeating Oakland Roots SC 1-0.

For the second straight match, Luis Solignac provided the match-winning strike, punching in a loose ball in the 4th minute for the opening goal.

Defensively, San Antonio registered 32 clearances to help secure its seventh clean sheet of the season. SAFC moves to 8-12-7 on the season with 31 points, sitting just below the playoff line in the Western Conference standings.

San Antonio FC is on the road again to take on Phoenix Rising FC Saturday, Sept. 21. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary

SA: Luis Solignac 4'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC improves to 8-12-7 on the season with 31 points, sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference standings. SAFC entered a three-way tie on points with FC Tulsa and Orange County SC for a playoff position.

SAFC remains undefeated all-time against Oakland Roots SC, leading the series 4-0-3.

Forward Luis Solignac scored his second goal in as many matches and third match-winning score of the season.

Solignac's goal was San Antonio's fastest score of the season and the sixth scored in the first 15 minutes by SAFC.

SAFC posted its second consecutive clean sheet and fourth in six matches.

SAFC has now held opponents scoreless through the run of play in six straight matches.

Forward Jake LaCava made his first appearance back from a lower body injury.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Kendall Burks, Mitchell Taintor (captain), Carter Manley, Rece Buckmaster (Omar Grey 46'), Nelson Flores Blanco, Bura (Trova Boni 66'), Luke Haakenson, Jorge Hernandez, Juan Agudelo (Jake LaCava 66'), Luis Solignac (Hugo Mbongue 90')

Substitutions Not Used: Jesús Brígido, Shannon Gomez, Kendall McIntosh

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Luis Solignac (Yellow Card) 44'

OAK: Camden Riley (Yellow Card) 45+2'

SA: Luke Haakenson (Yellow Card) 45+5'

OAK: Camden Riley (Second Yellow Card) 45+5'

OAK: Niall Logue (Yellow Card) 48'

SA: Richard Sanchez (Yellow Card) 58'

OAK: Baboucarr Njie (Yellow Card) 62'

SA: Juan Agudelo (Yellow Card) 63'

SA: Omar Grey (Yellow Card) 64'

OAK: Trayvone Reid (Yellow Card) 79'

OAK: Gavin Glinton (Yellow Card) 89'

OAK: Rafael Baca (Yellow Card) 89'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the win)

I'm proud of the guys' fight and commitment to earn the three points tonight. That's our sixth match in a row not conceding in the run of play, and for me, that's a collective team effort, so I'm incredibly proud of the boys.

(On the team's back-to-back clean sheets)

The work off the ball has been impressive the last six games. It's incredibly taxing mentally, but the guys are committed to doing the work. Jorge [Hernandez] tonight won 10 duels, just to show the level of commitment from our attackers to put in the work, and they got rewarded again tonight with a clean sheet and three points.

Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez

(On the team's performance)

It was a great win, one that was very necessary. We needed the three points to try and climb into playoffs, so it's definitely a confidence booster from us and we're just going to keep going from here.

(On getting acclimated to the team)

It's been great. Credit to the defense honestly because they've been really solid and I feel very comfortable with the guys. They're a great group of guys, very hard-working, and I think we just look solid back there with the game plan that Alen [Marcina] has implanted and what we want to do, so I think we're just going to try and continue to keep this momentum.

Defender Mitchell Taintor

(On the win)

It was a great game by the guys. Obviously a little dodgy at the end, but it's a hard-fought win, something that we really needed, something that we harped on. We knew it wasn't going to be an easy game tonight. Oakland's a really good team. They've had a really good year, but I'm proud of everyone tonight for the shift they put in, and it was a massive night for us.

