San Antonio FC Falls to Union Omaha 0-1 in U.S. Open Cup

April 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - San Antonio FC fell to Union Omaha 0-1 Tuesday, eliminating the team from the 2025 U.S. Open Cup in the Third Round.

Omaha capitalized off some open space in the final third to slip a goal in past the defense and take the lead in the 37th minute.

SAFC upped the tempo in the second half, taking more control with six shots while pressing with 70% possession but was unable to find a goal for the first time this season.

Scoring Summary:

OMA: Dion Acoff (Assisted by Isidro Martinez) 37'

Next Up

San Antonio FC has the weekend off before it returns to league action to host defending USL Championship title-winners Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday, April 23. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

Midfielder Dmitrii Erofeev made his first club start, while midfielder Mohamed Omar made his first start of the season.

San Antonio FC's U.S. Open Cup run comes to an end with the 0-1 loss.

SAFC failed to score for just the first time this season.

Alex Crognale took up the captain's armband for the third straight match.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Nelson Flores Blanco, Alexis Souahy (Nicky Hernandez 77'), Alex Crognale (Captain), Jimmy Medranda, Luke Haakenson (Andres Paredes 46'), Almir Soto, Mohamed Omar, Jorge Hernandez, Dmitri Erofeev (Alex Greive 77'), Juan Agudelo (Diogo Pacheco 46')

Substitutions Not Used: Lucio Berron, Daniel Namani, Juan Osorio

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Yellow Card (Jimmy Medranda) 50'

SA: Yellow Card (Jorge Hernandez) 76'

OMA: Yellow Card (Marco Milanese) 83'

OMA: Yellow Card (Brent Kallman) 90+3'

OMA: Yellow Card (Mehdi Ouamri) 90+4'

SA: Yellow Card (Almir Soto) 90+4'

OMA: Yellow Card (Rashid Nuhu) 90+9'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the result)

"Tough one. We played against a good team, a team that ran for 90 minutes. For parts, we managed the ball really well. Playing from the back, we beat the pressure, playing good football, and then we had to make better decisions in the final third. By the time we got the ball to the final third, we were missing a pass, so that's something we need to improve."

(On getting the weekend off before facing Colorado Springs)

"First of all, it's to give the guys a break. We played two games in four days, plus the travel, so make sure they recover in the next three days, and then we start preparation for Colorado. It's another tough game. They're the current defending champions of the USL Championship, so it's a tough, tough team, and it's a great opportunity for us to get on the winning track."

Midfielder Mohamed Omar

(On the loss)

"It's a game that we know we should be doing much better, getting a better result. That's three losses in a row now, unacceptable. Now the only thing we can do is look forward to the next match but a lot of self-reflection for sure It's all about doing the right things. It's a long season, so we still gotta do the recovery, watch film, just like we would any other match - win or loss - but yeah, we definitely have to get back to winning ways as fast as we can.

