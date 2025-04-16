FC Tulsa Names Alnoor Hasham Director of Soccer Club Administration

April 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa announced on Wednesday it has named Alnoor Hasham its director of soccer club administration.

Hasham joins FC Tulsa as part of the club's technical staff, where he will focus on managing day-to-day operations and overseeing player logistics. He most recently served as the administrative and football operations coordinator for Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League and carries a FIFA transfer matching system certification.

"Alnoor brings a high level of professionalism and attention to detail that aligns perfectly with how we operate at FC Tulsa," said Caleb Sewell, sporting director and general manager of FC Tulsa. "His background in international competition and club operations adds real value to our Club, and aligns with our current efforts to elevate the Club through strategic hires that have a passion for soccer while being committed to sharing that passion with Tulsa."

With a proven track record of success in both high-level sports and international business operations, Hasham brings a unique combination of leadership, strategic planning and operational expertise to FC Tulsa. His diverse career includes experience across administration, sports management and hospitality with world-class athletes - equipping him with a versatile skill set well-suited for managing teams, optimizing performance and driving long-term growth.

An accomplished professional, Hasham carries a post-degree diploma in sports management and a technical director diploma from Canada Soccer. Building upon his acumen, he is currently pursuing a MSc in sporting directorship from the University of East London.

At Pacific FC, Hasham played a key role in managing game day logistics, supporting athletes and coaching staff and coordinating large-scale events and training camps. His focus on delivering a high-quality experience for players, coaches and fans made him an integral part of the club's matchday and operational success.

He helped orchestrate several historic moments during his tenure at Pacific FC, including a dominant 6-0 CONCACAF win over Waterhouse FC in front of a sold-out Starlight Stadium, a Canadian Championship Semi-Final against the Vancouver Whitecaps and the club's inaugural Salish Sea Derby win in 2023.

In addition to his work at the club level, Hasham previously served as an event observer for the Canadian Premier League. In this role, he acted as a neutral representative of the league, reporting directly to the CPL Operations team on all aspects of matchday execution. His responsibilities included evaluating operations, fan experience, media operations, partnership marketing and broadcast execution to ensure clubs maintained consistency and compliance with CPL standards across the league.

Hasham first gained technical staff experience in 2011, serving as head coach for Monash University's women's soccer team in South Africa.

His addition marks another step in FC Tulsa's continued growth both on and off the pitch.

