Orange County SC Loses US Open Cup Match to AV Alta FC in Penalties

April 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC made its 13th appearance in the US Open Cup on Tuesday when it travelled to Lancaster, CA, to face off against USL League One side AV Alta FC. The game got off to a fast and physical start with AV Alta looking to hold possession and OCSC looking to score. Unfortunately, the Orange & Black fell victim to the Cupset, losing a hard-fought match in penalties 4-2.

Orange County SC showed early intent, controlling possession and probing AV Alta's defense. AV Alta started fouling early, taking out Bryce Jamison, resulting in a 3' minute free kick from just outside the box. Ousmane Sylla played a set piece to Kyle Scott, who skyed it over the bar. In the 4' minute, Jamison was fouled again at the top of the box, and Chris Hegardt sent the cross too far and out of play for an AV Alta FC goal kick.

In the 15th minute, Ousmane Sylla scored on a short corner kick set piece with a pass to Hegardt, who passed the ball back to Sylla dribbling down the backline, and shooting at an impossible angle into the top right corner for his first goal with Orange County SC. The goal energized OCSC, who continued to press for a second, but AV Alta's defense held firm, keeping the scoreline at 0-1 heading into halftime.

The second half started much like the first, with AV Atla FC fouling Ousmane Sylla in the 46th minute. Alta continued the physical play, leaving OCSC forward Bryce Jamison bloody in the 55' minute. Jamison subbed off in the 64' making way for Lyam MacKinnon.

The home team's persistence paid dividends, as they leveled the score in the 68' minute on a corner kick header into the bottom right corner by Luca Mastrantonio, assisted by Eduardo Blancas. The set piece goal was the first shot on target by the home team on the night.

AV Alta FC reinvigorated and continued to attack, scoring again 7 minutes later on a right-footed shot to the lower right corner by Emmanuel Alaribe. But the Orange and Black refused to let their Cup run end like that. With the clock ticking down, Orange County SC relentlessly pressed for an equalizer, and their persistence paid off in the 84' minute when Ousmane Sylla's free kick found Mouhamadou War, who headed in the 2-2 equalizer.

The match ended 2-2 after regulation, pushing it into extra time. The first half of extra time was cautious, with both teams, clearly tired, focusing on possession and defensive stability. Orange County SC nearly took the lead with shots from Ousmane Sylla and Kyle Scott, but the score stayed 2-2 after the first 15 minutes.

In the second half of extra time, both teams battled intensely, but neither could score, leading to a penalty shootout. AV Alta FC swapped goalkeepers in the 119th minute, introducing Trinidad & Tobago international Denzil Smith for the penalties.

In the penalty shootout, OCSC started first, and Cameron Dunbar converted his shot; former OCSC forward Alexis Cerritos converted for AV Alta Fc, keeping things level. In the second round, Lyam MacKinnon scored a right-footed shot to the top right corner, but Eduardo Blancas answered, putting one past a diving Colin Shutler. In the third round, Kyle Scott's shot was saved by Denzil Smith, and Sebastian Cruz slotted one into the top left corner to put the home team ahead. Nico Benalcazar's shot went over the bar, putting the Orange and Black down 2-3 with Miguel Pajaro scoring the game winner and sending AV Alta FC to Round 4.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Mouhamadou War made his first start for OCSC

Ousmane Sylla scored his first US Open Cup Goal and first goal for OCSC

Mouhamadou War scored his first US Open Cup Goal

AV Alta FC wins in Penalties 4-2

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 1 1 2

AV ALTA FC 0 2 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

15' Ousmane Sylla (Assist Chris Hegardt)

68' Luca Mastrantonio

75' Emmanuel Alaribe (Assist Eduardo Blancas)

83' Mouhamadou War (Assist Ousmane Sylla)

PENS OC - 2 | AV - 4

OC - Cameron Dunbar

AV - Alexis Cerritos

OC - Lyam MacKinnon

AV - Eduardo Blancas

OC - Kyle Scott X

AV - Sebastian Cruz

OC - Nico Benalcazar X

AV - Miguel Pajaro

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

81' Yellow Card Kyle Scott

90' +5 Yellow Card Cameron Dunbar

AV Alta FC

40' Yellow Card Luca Mastrantonio

82' Yellow Card Miguel Pajaro

120' Yellow Card Harrison Robledo

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Grayson Doody (46' Vuk Latinovich), Tom Brewitt (C), Nicholas Benalcazar, Ryan Doghman, Kyle Scott, Kevin Partida (77' Cameron Dunbar), Ousmane Sylla, Chris Hegardt, Mouhamadou War (117+ Benjamin Barjolo), Bryce Jamison (64' Lyam MacKinnon)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Pedro Guimaraes, Ashton Miles

Interim Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 31% | Shots: 13 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 6 | Fouls: 12 | Offsides: 1 |

AV Alta FC LINEUP:

Carlos Avilez (GK)(119' Denzil Smith); Walmer Martinez (119' Ashkanov Apollon), Miguel Pajaro, Luca Mastrantonio, Kaloyan Pehlivanov (78' Erick Ceja Gonzalez), Osvaldo Lay (72' Harrison Robledo), Eduardo Blancas, Maboumou Alassane, Sebastian Cruz, Jerry Desdunes, Emmanuel Alaribe (C) (100' Alexis Cerritos)

Unused Subs:; Miguel Ibarra, Aaron Huerta

Head Coach: Brian Kleiban

Possession: 69% | Shots: 10 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 2 | Fouls: 28 | Offsides: 0 |

Orange County SC v. AV Alta FC

2025 US Open Cup | Round 3

Date: April 15, 2025

Venue: Lancaster Municipal Stadium, Lancaster, CA

