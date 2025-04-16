RIFC Releases Free Tickets to Centreville Bank Stadium Open House on April 26

April 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, Rhode Island FC announced that it will be offering free tickets for fans to experience the brand-new Centreville Bank Stadium for the first time on April 26. The Centreville Bank Stadium Open House is a free, ticketed event, giving the local community a first taste of the stadium's gameday experience. The event will be open to fans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 26 in conjunction with the first-ever Rhode Island FC Classic.

"We are really excited to open our gates and welcome fans to Centreville Bank Stadium for this special sneak peek event," said Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "Fans can get a glimpse of what to expect when we welcome 10,500 fans for our historic inaugural game on May 3."

Event attendees will be the first to experience Rhode Island FC Fan Fest. The area will include a live DJ, free face painting, hair braiding, balloon artists, cornhole, sub-soccer and other family-friendly activities. RIFC partners Chick-fil-A Attleboro, California Taco Shop and Del's Lemonade will each have food trucks in Fan Fest. Fans will also have access to RIFC merchandise, and fans 12 and under can stop by the Rhode Island FC TerRIFC Kids Club booth and sign up to become a member.

Inside the stadium, fans can catch a glimpse of gameday views by exploring the lower bowl of Centreville Bank Stadium, which will be open throughout the event. Premium Seating areas, including the Premium West Club, Loge Boxes and Midfield Pavilions, will also be open for fans to explore. The Ocean State club will also host its Select a Seat experience, where fans can get a firsthand look at available season ticket locations for 2025.

18 unique in-stadium concession stands and markets will be in full operation, featuring food and beverage options ranging from lobster rolls, clam chowder, smash burgers, dill pickle tater tots, ice cream, barbacoa tacos, pulled pork mac & cheese, soft pretzels and more!

Attendees can enjoy free parking at all Reserved Lots during the Centreville Bank Stadium Open House. Fans are encouraged to avoid driving on Taft Street, which will be closed off due to a construction project. For more information about parking and transportation to Centreville Bank Stadium, visit rhodeislandfc.com/parking.

