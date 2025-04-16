United Soccer League, City of Santa Rosa Enter Exclusive Negotiations on Professional Soccer Partnership

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - The United Soccer League (USL) and the City of Santa Rosa have announced their intent to explore bringing men's and women's professional soccer to Santa Rosa.

The City has entered exclusive negotiations with the USL to evaluate the viability of supporting professional soccer teams and expanding community entertainment options. This initial phase will consider key factors and address several questions, including funding models and identifying a suitable location for a stadium, which has not yet been determined.

"We are thrilled about the potential to bring both USL men's and women's teams to Santa Rosa," said Justin Papadakis, USL deputy chief executive officer and chief real estate officer. "Santa Rosa already has a strong soccer culture in place, and we feel the local community is ready for a club of their own. We look forward to working with Mayor Mark Stapp and the City of Santa Rosa to explore how we can contribute to the community's vibrant future through professional soccer and strategic infrastructure investment. This partnership could create lasting impact by driving economic growth, elevating the sports landscape, and providing new entertainment options and community benefits."

Santa Rosa could be the newest addition to the most extensive, fan-friendly and broadcast accessible soccer league in the United States.

"We're always looking at ways to enhance quality of life for Santa Rosa residents and support a thriving local economy," said City Manager Maraskeshia Smith. "Partnering with the USL to explore bringing professional soccer to our city reflects our commitment to creating exciting new opportunities for recreation, community pride and regional engagement."

To sign up for more information, visit https://www.uslsoccer.com/santa-rosa .

