El Paso Locomotive FC Prepare for Rivalry Knockout Clash in Third Round of U.S. Open Cup

April 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - In the midst of a seven-day span featuring three matches, El Paso Locomotive FC continue their U.S. Open Cup campaign in a Third Round match against rivals New Mexico United on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. MT at UNM Track & Field Soccer Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT NEW MEXICO UNITED - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16, 2025 @ 7:30 P.M. MT - UNM TRACK & FIELD AND SOCCER STADIUM - ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO

Watch: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

KEY STORYLINES

El Paso Locomotive FC pushed for an equalizer late in the match but came up short against Birmingham Legion FC in a 3-1 defeat on Sunday at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Andy Cabrera put El Paso in front early on a volley off a beautiful diagonal pass from Amando Moreno. Birmingham would respond quickly though and ultimately pulled out the win at home.

Locomotive has won its first two matches in the U.S. Open Cup this season, the first such wins in franchise history. Los Locos secured a 5-1 victory over Harpos FC at home in the First Round of the tournament before following up with a 3-0 victory over Ventura County FC in the Second Round on the road.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Andy Cabrera: Cabrera has been on fire as of late scoring in three consecutive matches, the first Locomotive player to do so since Jerome Kiesewetter in June 2019. Along with Amando Moreno and Beto Avila, the front-line trio for the Locos have combined for ten goals across all competitions this season.

M Gabi Torres/Memo Diaz: Both wingbacks for Los Locos have livened up the attack by supplying numerous chances from open play and set pieces. Eight of Locomotive's 19 goals across all competitions have come from corner kicks with this duo as the primary architects.

D Wahab Ackwei: Since returning to the starting lineup, Ackwei has been a key component of the back line for El Paso. He ranks second on the team in clearances (26) and fourth in tackles (seven) while also chipping in the game-winning goal against Hartford Athletic two weeks ago.

OPPONENT INFO: New Mexico United

The Locos trail the all-time series with New Mexico United 4-7-7. The visitors took home the top seed in the Western Conference last season but were upset by Las Vegas Lights FC in the conference semifinals.

The highest profile match between these two clubs came in the 2020 Western Conference Semifinal in El Paso where 120 minutes wasn't enough to decide things. The Locos would ultimately win the penalty shootout 5-3 and advance in the playoffs that season.

New Mexico enters this match winners of four straight in the USL Championship including a 1-0 victory over Los Locos earlier this season at Isotopes Park. This is the first Open Cup match for the club this year.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

Locomotive are the joint leading goalscorers in the USL Championship with 11 so far this season. El Paso have scored seven first-half goals in six games, more than any other team in the USL Championship this year.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on team's recent success:

"We are creating options, and we are scoring goals which makes us a more complete team because at the end of the day, you want to make sure that you score one more than the opponent. The most important thing is that the team gets the results. When that happens, there will always be one or two players that stand out, but that is secondary. We are not looking for individual awards. We are looking for collective recognition."

W. Cabrera on upcoming road trip:

"We have been very committed as we have been traveling and not making excuses while putting everything into the games. We have responded well so far, and this has to continue. With three away games in one week, we have to make sure that we are well prepared physically and mentally to deal with that."

Andy Cabrera on synergy with attacking unit:

"I just think we have a great group of guys, both on and off the field. We're very connected. We all have a good relationship, and I feel like we know each other well. It's been showing in the games, and that's really helpful."

