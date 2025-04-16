Takeaways from Oakland's 1-2 U.S. Open Cup Loss to Tacoma Defiance

April 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







For the first time since 2022, Roots will only play one contest in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Oakland's debut in the 2025 edition of the tournament was also their last - falling 1-2 on Tuesday night in Tukwila, Washington to MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance after extra time. Roots are set to return to USL Championship regular season play this Saturday, April 19th when they host Orange County SC at the Oakland Coliseum, but before then we draw some conclusions from the early cup exit:

Dominant Second Half

Tacoma started the match hot, and for long stretches of the first half they looked like the better side. This all changed in the second frame when Roots made their first substitutions, introducing several regular starters to the match. Oakland played their best half of the season in the second frame, pouring shots towards goal and sustaining pressure in the attacking third. Roots' defense also completely shut down the Tacoma attack in the second, as Defiance failed to register a shot on target for the entire frame. This kind of half, despite the eventual outcome, could bolster the starting unit's confidence and allow them to understand what they are capable of when the pieces start fitting together.

Costly Giveaways

Once again, the dagger of the match came from a costly error. In extra time Neveal Hackshaw, who had scored Roots' lone goal, was pickpocketed of possession near his own back line. This turnover led to an easy goal for Tacoma late in extra time that turned out to be the match winner. Single mistakes leading to an opposition goal have unfortunately been an early trend this season for Roots - cleaning those up could be the difference between a good season and a mediocre one.

Extra, Extra

One of the most exciting parts about the U.S. Open Cup can also be the most taxing. The tournament's single knockout formula means that draws just won't cut it - a winner must be crowned. On Tuesday that meant an extra 30 minutes of full-speed competition. Coming off travel and only two days rest following Oakland's victory at FC Tulsa, as well as looking forward to Roots' next competition in just a few days, the club could have some tired bodies. Fortunately for Oakland, their next opponent in Orange County SC faces the exact same potential fatigue after also going into extras during their Open Cup match on Tuesday.

