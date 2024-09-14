Orange County SC Earns Hard Fought 1-0 Win Behind Shutout Shutler

The Black and Orange put on a defensive clinic in front of a shutout crowd at Championship Stadium en route to a 1-0 shutout of Rhode Island FC behind forward Bryce Jamison's fifth goal of the season and a six save shutout from Man of the Match Colin Shutler. The win pushed the County Boys back above the playoff line and into eighth place.

Shutler's night began early in the 17th minute, when Rhode Island FC began an attack down the right flank through captain Zach Herivuax. Herivaux played a ball into the path of midfielder Stephen Turnbull. Turnbull's right-footed shot was turned away by Shutler, as was the follow up effort from forward Gabriel Alves.

Rhode Island pressed on again in the 25th minute, this time through midfielder Noah Fuson. Fuson created space just outside the box on the left and played a ball into the path of forward Albert Dikwa, who's point-blank effort was denied again by Shutler.

OCSC earned their first chance of the night in the 29th minute when midfielder Kyle Scott played defender Owen Lambe through on the right side of the pitch. Lambe was able to dribble past a defender and play a ball into the path of forward Ethan Zubak, who managed to get free in the center of the box. Zubak's shot went just off his heel and wide of the left post, but OCSC continued to threaten.

They turned their threatening play into a goal in the 31st minute, after midfielder Seth Casiple played a ball to midfielder Cam Dunbar. Dunbar then turned quickly and took advantage of Rhode Island's backline pinching into the middle of the park, opening up space for Jamison on the wing. Jamison dribbled into the box and fired a shot past the RIFC keeper for his fifth goal of the season, to open the scoring at 1-0.

OCSC took this lead into halftime and Shutler was called into action to defend it early on in the second half. Forward Jack Panayotou played an inch perfect through ball into the path of Dikwa as he was entering the box. Dikwa took two dribbles and fired from close range, only to be turned away by Shutler yet again.

Fuson and Dikwa combined again for a dangerous chance in the 69th minute, after Fuson played a cross into the box that Dikwa was able to get on the end of and take another shot on goal, and Shutler again was up to the task.

No save from #ShutoutShutler was bigger than the one he came up with in stoppage time when it mattered most. Rhode Island captain Marc Ybarra played a free kick from the right side of the pitch near the corner flag into the box that substitute Clay Holstad rose highest to head on frame, that was denied by the sprawling right hand of Shutler. It was his sixth save of the night, a performance that cemented himself as the club's all-time leader in saves made at 144 and secured a massive three points for Orange County SC.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

16-year-old defender Pedro Guimaraes made his first USL Championship start tonight, playing 70 minutes.

With six saves tonight, goalkeeper Colin Shutler cemented himself as the all-time leader in saves in Orange County SC history (144). It was also his 7th shutout on the year, extending his club record for wins (25) and clean sheets (19).

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

RIFC 0 0 0

OCSC 1 0 1

SCORING SUMMARY:

31' Bryce Jamison (Assisted by Cam Dunbar)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

44' Dillon Powers

80' Ethan Zubak

RHODE ISLAND FC

88' Stephen Turnbull

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Ethan Zubak, Bryce Jamison (Thomas Amang 87'), Cameron Dunbar, Seth Casiple (Ben Norris 70'), Kyle Scott (Ashton Miles 87'), Pedro Guimaraes (Ryan Flood 70'), Ryan Doghman (Kevin Partida 63'), Dillon Powers, Markus Nakkim, Owen Lambe

Unused subs: Thomas Gomez (GK), Andrew Fox, Ashish Chattha, Benjamin Barjolo

Interim Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 50% | Shots: 10 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 12 | Offsides: 2 |

RHODE ISLAND FC LINEUP:

Jackson Lee (GK); Grant Stoneman, Frank Nodarse, Karifa Yao, Noah Fusion (Joseph Brito 70'), Marc Ybarra, Zachary Herivaux, Stephen Turnbull, Albert Dikwa (Jerome Williams 70"), Jack Panayotou, Gabriel Alves (Jojea Kwizera 59')

Unused Subs: Nate Silveira (GK), Clay Holdtad, Conor McGlynn, Mark Doyle,

Head Coach: Khano Smith

Possession: 50 % | Shots: 18 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 13 | Offsides: 2 |

Orange County SC vs. Rhode Island FC

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 27

Date: September 14, 2024

Venue: Championship Stadium (Irvine, CA)

Weather: Hit the Rhode, Jack

