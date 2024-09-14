Unbeaten Run Ends with Tampa Bay Defeat

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

A late Leo Fernandes goal snapped the Pittsburgh Riverhounds' 10-match unbeaten streak, as they fell 2-1 to the Tampa Bay Rowdies tonight at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Jackson Walti gave the Hounds (8-10-11) the lead shortly before halftime, but Manuel Arteaga tied the game for the Rowdies (13-8-7) before Fernandes pounced for the winner in the first minute of stoppage time.

The defeat drops the Hounds outside of the top eight in the Eastern Conference, two points behind the final two playoff positions behind Loudoun United FC and Rhode Island FC, which plays later tonight.

First half

The Hounds nearly pulled ahead just six minutes into the match when Junior Etou got around the corner and drew goalkeeper Jordan Farr off the line before slipping a pass in front to Robbie Mertz, but Mertz couldn't get clean contact on the ball to put a shot on net.

Thought he Rowdies had a little more possession, the Hounds were able to keep them from threatening much in the first half, and a curling shot midway through the half by Eddie Munjoma forced the only first-half save by Hounds goalie Eric Dick.

The Hounds' pressure created the goal in the 43rd minute, starting with Langston Blackstock winning a Rowdies clearance on the attacking side of midfield. Transition moved quickly through Bertin Jacquesson on the right side, and he played a square pass across the top of the arc to Walti, whose first-touch shot found the bottom left corner of the net.

It was Walti's second goal of the season, while Jacquesson now has a goal and an assist in his first two matches on loan in Pittsburgh.

Second half

Tampa Bay made one halftime substitution, brining Fernandes into the contest, and he would be a difference maker.

The Rowdies attack looked more dangerous working through Fernandes, and he helped create an early chance for Arteaga that was blocked away by Luke Biasi at the final moment. The Hounds, meanwhile, continued to find chances on the counter, but did not put a shot on target after the interval.

In the 71st minute, the Rowdies finally pulled level after Cal Jennings got down the right side of the defense and slipped a low pass toward Arteaga. Arteaga got a leg out to redirect the ball with a back heel and slipped it past Dick for the tying goal.

Both teams were able to get the ball into the box late, but it was the Rowdies who found a winner in the first of eight minutes of stoppage time.

Fernandes shot from the top of the box, and it was blocked by Illal Osumanu, but the ball trickled right back into Fernandes' path. Dick charged off his line, but Fernandes' shot toward the right corner got past the goalkeeper and took a deflection off retreating Dani Rovira before finding the net.

Modelo Man of the Match

Jackson Walti got the Hounds goal, and he was also a workhorse in the middle of a heavy grass pitch. The midfielder connected on 82.4 percent of his passes (28 of 34), won 6 of 8 duels and won possession of the ball five times, one off the team high.

What's next?

The Hounds get some time to rest with their final weekend off upcoming. They return to action with another matchup against Birmingham Legion FC at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Highmark Stadium. Birmingham (11-12-5) sits three points ahead of the Hounds after losing 4-2 tonight at Loudoun.

