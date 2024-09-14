Loudoun United Earns 4-2 Comeback Victory

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Loudoun County, VA - Loudoun United secured a massive three points following a 4-2 comeback victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Segra Field.

Match Summary

On a cool 74-degree night, Loudoun United rallied from behind to defeat Birmingham Legion FC in a thrilling 4-2 game.

Birmingham jumped out to a fast start when Alex Crognale, Birmingham center defender, caught Hugo Fauroux off his line and smashed in the opening goal of the game from beyond the halfway line in the 15th minute.

Loudoun United responded strongly after winning a foul in the 20th minute. Awuah crossed the ball into the back post finding Leerman's head, who knocked it down to Tingey. Tingey managed to get a strong shot off in the 6-yard box, but a good save by Van Oekel helped Birmingham hold onto their lead.

The first half ended with Birmingham up 1-0, but Loudoun started the second half firing. In the 54th minute, it looked like Ryan found the equalizer off of a well-driven pass from Valot. Florian split the defense and found Ryan only having to beat the keeper, but Van Oekel held strong and came up with the save. Just two minutes later, after pressing the attack, Leggett chipped the goalkeeper and found Ryan. Ryan then dished the ball off to Johnston who got his first goal of the season and tied the game at 1-1.

In the five minutes following the goal, Loudoun United had several opportunities to get the lead but Van Oekel remained vigilant. Against the flow of the game, Birmingham found themselves taking back the lead in the 64th minute off of a Diba Nwegbo goal to pull Birmingham back ahead.

Loudoun United responded well yet again and found another equalizer as Loudoun captain Zach Ryan made no mistake of the ball played over the defense by Leerman and slotted home a half volley into the bottom right corner in the 69th minute.

Tommy Williamson netted his second goal of the season and the 3rd goal of the night for Loudoun United. A ball played deep into the attacking half by Erlandson found the head of Birmingham defender, Dodson, but his clearance was not strong enough as it fell right to Williamson's feet. Williamson snuck a volley past the keeper and into the back of the net, giving Loudoun United their first lead of the night.

In the 91st minute of the game, Florian Valot closed the game out with a diving header off of a cross by François, making the game 4-2. This was François's 40th career assist.

Post-Match Conversations

Tommy Williamson when asked about a game-winning goal:

"Our team just put together a collective performance. We didn't say die when we went down, and I think that shows a lot to the character of the group to come back from 2-1 down and get an important win."

Head Coach Ryan Martin when asked about the impact the subs made:

"We spent a lot of time with them and telling them that they will win and lose us games, we changed their names from substitutes to lifters and their job is to lift the group. Energy, quality and to bring it ... and they brought it."

Isaiah Johnston on his first goal for the club:

"At half the Gaffer kind of told me to 'commit yourself more to scoring goals, get yourself to the edge of the box' ... so when the ball fell to Zach I felt like I could get it in the net... and thankfully I finished it."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.