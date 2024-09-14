Hartford Beats Miami 3-0, Extends Undefeated Streak to Six Matches

Hartford Athletic broke through for three unanswered goals in the second half of tonight's match against Miami FC, picking up a road win that moves them three points below the Eastern Conference playoff line.

A slow-moving first half of tonight's match saw limited scoring chances for both teams, with most of the action coming in the middle of the field. Hartford saw their first opening in the 17th minute, when Thomas Vancaeyezeele saw a clean look on goal. Emmanuel Samadia guided a low ball through the box that found Vancaeyezeele at the top of the 18, but he rocketed his strike above the crossbar.

In the 29th minute, Renan Ribeiro continued his streak of excellent goalkeeping for the Green and Blue. The 34-year-old Brazilian charged off his line to punch out an inswinging corner, then sprung into the air to push Alejandro Mitrano's curling strike above the crossbar.

Mamadou Dieng came inches away from giving Athletic the lead just before the half, powering a header on target that gave Khadim Ndiaye trouble in net. The opportunity came off another quality cross delivered by Samadia, setting up Dieng's header that went off the hands of Ndiaye and up and off the crossbar. It would be the final action of the half, keeping the score 0-0 as the teams took to the locker rooms.

Hartford's Senegalese striker picked up right where he left off at the start of the second half, threatening in the attacking third and finding the back of the net on his second try. Joe Farrell and Beverly Makangila connected to get the ball to Danny Barrera in Miami's half, and the veteran distributor threaded a pass ahead to Dieng. Behind Miami's back line at the right side of the box, Dieng fired his shot low, again off the hands of Ndiaye, but this time the ball fell across the line. The 20-year-old's eighth goal of the season gave Hartford the 1-0 lead in the 50th minute.

Dieng added an assist to his performance in the 72nd minute, helping Joe Farrell move Hartford comfortably in front of Miami by two goals. After Griffin Tomas kept possession through traffic off a corner kick opportunity, Dieng fired the ball across the box to Farrell. The defender's header at the right near post was initially saved by Ndiaye, but Farrell touched the rebound in with ease to give Hartford a 2-0 lead.

Nine minutes later, a misplayed ball by Ndiaye helped Dieng put the finishing touches on both his brace and Hartford's victory. Miami's keeper hit the top of the ball in his attempt to boot it out of his own box, leaving a wide-open chance on goal for Dieng, who finished with ease. The goal secured Dieng's second brace of the season. The final whistle blew less than 10 minutes later, solidifying a massive three points earned for Hartford in their push toward the playoffs.

The win moves the Green and Blue up to 10th place in the East with a 9-12-5 record and 34 points. Hartford return home next Saturday, September 21st to play Oakland Roots SC at Trinity Health Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM, and tickets are available at hartfordathletic.com/tickets.

FAST STATS

Shots (On-Target): Hartford 15 (6) Miami 6 (3)

Corners: Hartford 5 Miami 3

Fouls: Hartford 13 Miami 18

Offsides: Hartford 1 Miami 0

Possession: Hartford 59.4% Miami 40.6%

Passing Accuracy: Hartford 92.8% Miami 89%

Saves: Hartford 3 Miami 3

SCORING SUMMARY

Miami None

Hartford:

50 ¬Â² - Dieng (Barrera)

72 ¬Â² - Farrell (Dieng)

81 ¬Â² - Dieng

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

Miami:

77 ¬Â² - Mitrano (Yellow)

87 ¬Â² - López (Yellow)

Hartford:

64 ¬Â² - Toure (Yellow)

HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP

40 (GK) Renan Ribeiro, 5 (DF) Triston Hodge, 4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett, 15 (DF) Joseph Farrell, 24 (DF) Michael DeShields (Freeman, 85 ¬Â²); 94 (MF) Marlon Hairston (Barrera, 45'); 23 (DF) Thomas Vancaeyezeele, 29 (MF) Emmanuel Samadia, 7 (FW) Marcus Epps (Toure, 57') (Tomas, 68'); 17 (FW) Kyle Edwards (Makangila, 45'); 33 (FW) Mamadou Dieng

MIAMI FC STARTING LINEUP

1 (GK) Khadim Ndiaye, 14 (DF) Daniel Barbir, 18 (DF) Junior Palacios, 4 (DF) Nicolás Cardona (Joseph, 74'); 29 (DF) Alejandro Mitrano (Santana, 87 ¬Â²); 50 (FW) Roberto Molina, 23 (FW) Rocco Genzano (Botta, 73'); 5 (MF) Joey DeZart, 99 (MF) Allen Gavilanes, 11 (MF) Frank López, 19 (FW) Michael Lawrence (Luishino, 63')

