Match Notes (9.14.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs San Antonio FC

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs San Antonio FC

Competition: USL Championship

Date: September 14, 2024

Kick off time: 7:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 68 degrees, sunny

Venue: Pioneer Stadium, Cal State University, East Bay

Location: Hayward, California

Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+

Match Preview:

Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 10 goals this season and has added 3 assists, marking his highest goal contributions in a single season.

Memo has tied the single-season Roots record for assists, with 7 so far in 2024.

Roots are currently above .500, with a record of 12 wins, 4 ties, and 11 losses, and 7 games remaining.

Roots added midfielder Rafael Baca to the roster last week.

Oakland suffered their third defeat conceding 5 goals.

Last Meeting:

May 4, 2024

SA 2, OAK 2

Last Three Games:

September 7, 2024

NC 5, OAK 0

August 31, 2024

OAK 1, NM 0

August 24, 2024

OAK 1, MEM 1

Last Starting XI vs North Carolina FC: 3-4-3

GK - Paul Blanchette

D - Gagi Margvelashvili

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Niall Logue

M - Justin Rasmussen

M - Baboucarr Njie

M - Irakoze Donasiyano

M - Napo Matsoso

F - Johnny Rodriguez

F - Trayvone Reid

F - Miche-Naider Chéry

Injuries

None

Discipline

None

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.