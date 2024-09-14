Match Notes (9.14.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs San Antonio FC
September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs San Antonio FC
Competition: USL Championship
Date: September 14, 2024
Kick off time: 7:00 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 68 degrees, sunny
Venue: Pioneer Stadium, Cal State University, East Bay
Location: Hayward, California
Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+
Match Preview:
Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with 10 goals this season and has added 3 assists, marking his highest goal contributions in a single season.
Memo has tied the single-season Roots record for assists, with 7 so far in 2024.
Roots are currently above .500, with a record of 12 wins, 4 ties, and 11 losses, and 7 games remaining.
Roots added midfielder Rafael Baca to the roster last week.
Oakland suffered their third defeat conceding 5 goals.
Last Meeting:
May 4, 2024
SA 2, OAK 2
Last Three Games:
September 7, 2024
NC 5, OAK 0
August 31, 2024
OAK 1, NM 0
August 24, 2024
OAK 1, MEM 1
Last Starting XI vs North Carolina FC: 3-4-3
GK - Paul Blanchette
D - Gagi Margvelashvili
D - Neveal Hackshaw
D - Niall Logue
M - Justin Rasmussen
M - Baboucarr Njie
M - Irakoze Donasiyano
M - Napo Matsoso
F - Johnny Rodriguez
F - Trayvone Reid
F - Miche-Naider Chéry
Injuries
None
Discipline
None
