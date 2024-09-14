Rising Concedes Twice on the Road

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







SACRAMENTO, California - Phoenix Rising (8-9-9) conceded twice on the road to end its four match shutout streak as it dropped three points against Sacramento Republic in a 2-0 match.

Phoenix Rising had failed to win any of its last 12 matches when conceding first in the USL Championship. Republic came into the game looking to capitalize on that, recording two shots that were blocked before reaching Rocco Rios Novo, and one cross that was ultimately collected by Rios Novo before the first minute had passed.

It took only seven minutes for Sacramento to find the opening goal. After controlling the ball in the penalty area, Russell Cicerone played it out wide to an overlapping Jack Gurr, who lofted a cross into the box. Sebastian Herrera rose above Edgardo Rito at the far post, just six yards out, and knocked the ball down with his head toward the endline and into the back of the net.

Rising quickly recovered and began searching for an equalizer, controlling the next few minutes of the match and repeatedly playing the ball dangerously into the box. However, Rising's best chance of the first half came twenty minutes later when Laurence Wyke played a long ball to Pape Mar Boye, who headed it across the box toward Tomas Angel. Angel attempted an acrobatic bicycle kick but made too much contact with the ball, sending it over the crossbar.

With the second half underway, Rising looked like the more threatening team. Jearl Margaritha was particularly dangerous in the attacking third, sparking Rising's offense in the first minute of the half. He cut in from the endline onto his right foot and rattled the crossbar with a shot as Rising searched for an equalizer.

A change in the 60th minute saw an extra striker introduced, with Remi Cabral coming onto the field. Just a minute later, Cabral recorded his first shot of the match, finding space near the Sacramento penalty area and attempting to curl a shot into the upper corner, but it went slightly high and wide.

Another great opportunity came three minutes later, as Emil Cuello played the ball over the top to a streaking Margaritha. He cut toward the center of the pitch and delivered a low pass to Tomas Angel, who took a shot but couldn't fully control the ball under his feet, sending it toward Sacramento goalkeeper Danny Vitiello, who palmed it over the net.

Despite Rising's continued pressure, it was Sacramento that added to its total against the run of play. Gurr once again delivered a well-placed cross into the box, this time met by newly introduced Kieran Phillips, who headed it home. It was Gurr's seventh assist of the season.

In search of a consolation goal, Vitiello was called into action with just a few minutes remaining, as Pape Mar Boye rose to strike a strong header. Vitiello made a crucial save with his left hand right on the line, preserving the clean sheet. It was his third save of the night.

With Rising unable to salvage a point, the final whistle blew at 2-0 in favor of the home side, breaking Phoenix's four-game shutout streak. Rising will resume action next weekend against San Antonio FC at home, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Night. Tickets are available now at phxrisingfc.com/tickets.

Scoring:

SAC - 7' Sebastian Herrera (Jack Gurr)

SAC - 67' Kieran Phillips (Jack Gurr)

Discipline:

PHX - 25' Laurence Wyke (Caution)

SAC - 25' Sebastian Herrera (Caution)

SAC - 27' Luis Rodrigues (Caution)

PHX - 48' Alejandro Fuenmayor (Caution)

SAC - 73' Aldair Sanchez (Caution)

PHX - 76' Jose Hernandez (Caution)

SAC - 78' Danny Vitiello (Caution)

PHX - 90+5' Dariusz Formella (Caution)

SAC - 90+5' Lee Desmond (Caution)

PHX - 90+6' Mohamed Traore (Caution)

Lineups:

Phoenix Rising FC - Rocco Rios Novo, Emil Cuello (72' Gabi Torres), Alejandro Fuenmayor, Pape Mar Boye, Laurence Wyke (72' Mohamed Traore), Renzo Zambrano, Edgardo Rito (60' Darius Johnson), Jose Hernandez, Giulio Doratiotto (60' Remi Cabral), Jearl Margaritha, Tomas Ángel (79' Dariusz Formella)

Substitutes Not Used - John Scearce, Patrick Rakovsky

Sacramento Republic FC - Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond, Jared Timmer, Chibuike Ukaegbu (66' Conor Donovan), Aldair Sanchez, Luis Rodrigues, Justin Portillo, Jack Gurr (83' Damia Viader), Russell Cicerone (67' Harvey Neville), Nick Ross (90+4' Blake Willey), Sebastian Herrera (66' Kieran Phillips)

Substitutes Not Used - Trevor Amann, Da'vian Kimbrough, Rafael Jauregui, Jared Mazzola

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.