Maalique Foster Repeats on USLC "Team of the Week"

April 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release









Indy Eleven forward Maalique Foster

(Indy Eleven) Indy Eleven forward Maalique Foster(Indy Eleven)

Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven forward Maalique Foster has been named to the USL Championship "Team of the Week" for the second consecutive week after his performance Saturday vs. North Carolina FC.

In the 48th minute, Foster showed his speed to catch up to a long ball from just outside his own area from defender Pat Hogan, reaching it just prior to it reaching the endline and centering it to forward Edward Kizza, who buried it with a one-touch finish for his first goal for Boys in Blue.

In the match, Foster led Indy Eleven in chances created (3), crosses attempted (6), and successful dribbles (2), and he was tied for third in shots (2).

On the season, Foster has a goal and an assist, he leads Indy Eleven in chances created (8), and he is third in fouls won (6) while playing 339 minutes and starting all four matches. The Portmore, Jamaica, native is tied for eighth in the USLC in chances created and tied for 14th in assists.

This marks the third time that the 28-year-old Foster has earned "Team of the Week" recognition as a member of the Boys in Blue, as he received that status last week after scoring a goal and after scoring his first Indy Eleven goal vs. El Paso Locomotive in Week 28 last season.

This is the fourth consecutive week that Indy Eleven is represented on the USL Championship "Team of the Week", with Jack Blake and Pat Hogan in Week 2, Bruno Rendon in Week 3, and Foster in Weeks 4 and 5.

The Boys in Blue travel to Hartford Athletic on Saturday for a 2 pm match on ESPN+.

The next Indy Eleven home game will be the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Third Round match vs. Miami FC on Wed. Apr. 16 at 7:30 pm at Carroll Stadium. The next USLC home match is "Dino-Mite Family Nite" against Charleston Battery on Saturday, April 19 at 7 pm. Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Season, Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Images from this story

