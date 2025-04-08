Clay Holstad, Albert Dikwa "Chico" and Jojea Kwizera Name to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week

April 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that midfielders Clay Holstad and Jojea Kwizera and forward Albert Dikwa "Chico" have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 5. The trio played a critical role in the club's first win of the season at Oakland Roots SC over the weekend, combining for two goals in two minutes in the first half to power the club to a dominant 3-0 win.

Kwizera and Dikwa combined for the opening goal in the 40th minute of Saturday's win, kickstarting a flurry of goals in the final minutes of the first half. Showcasing RIFC's relentless press, Kwizera forced a dangerous turnover deep in Oakland's attacking third, winning the ball and sending a dangerous cross across the face of goal. The cross found the feet of Chico, who calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net from close range to score his 12th career goal for RIFC, and first of the 2025 season. The weekly honor is the fourth RIFC career selection for both Kiwera and Chico. Kwizera was also named to the bench twice last season.

Doubling the lead just two minutes after Chico's goal, Holstad found the back of the net with an impressive Goal of the Week nominee. After Maxi Rodriguez's long-range shot was pushed away by Oakland goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh, Holstad pounced on the rebound, taking a volley out of the air and drilling a powerful shot off the bottom of the crossbar to make it a 2-0 game.

Holstad's night wasn't done, as he went on to assist the Ocean State club's third goal of the first half in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time. Winning the ball in his own 18-yard box after defending an Oakland cross, Holstad launched a long ball down the field to JJ Williams, who calmly touched the ball past an onrushing McIntosh and passed it into the empty net to make it 3-0. The performance marked the first time Holstad has registered multiple goal involvements in a game his RIFC career, earning him his team-leading fifth Team of the Week selection in Amber and Blue.

Holstad, Chico and Kwizera are the second, third and fourth Rhode Island FC honorees named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week in 2025:

WEEK DATE NAME HONOR

3 3/25/25 JJ Williams Team of the Week

5 4/8/25 Clay Holstad Team of the Week

5 4/8/25 Albert Dikwa "Chico" Team of the Week

5 4/8/25 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

Up next, Rhode Island FC will enjoy a bye-week before returning to action in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a trip to Lewsiton, Maine to take on USL League One Expansion side Portland Hearts of Pine. Kickoff from Lewiston High School is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15 on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

