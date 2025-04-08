May 24 Brooklyn FC Game Moved to 2:00 p.m. ET.

Brooklyn, N.Y., - Brooklyn Football Club women's (Brooklyn FC) announced today that its home match on Saturday, May 24, against Carolina Ascent FC at Maimonides Park has been rescheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET.

The match, held in honor of Military and First Responders, will still feature the YMCA of Greater New York as the Community Partner of the Match. Fans can watch the game live on SNY or stream it on Peacock. For any ticketing-related inquiries, please contact: ticketing@brooklynfootballclub.com.

Their next match is against Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday, April 12. The team will return home to Maimonides Park on Saturday, April 19, for Hispanic Heritage Night. The complete spring schedule and tickets are available online.

For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

