Carolina Ascent Win Third Straight, Defeat DC Power 1-0

April 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON D.C. - #25 Sarah Troccoli scored the go-ahead goal in the 59th minute as Carolina Ascent defeated DC Power FC 1-0 at Audi Field Tuesday night. The win moves Carolina Ascent back into first place ahead of a busy weekend of USL Super League action.

The two teams played a fairly even first half. DC Power, despite sitting in last in the USL Super League standings, held strong against an in-form Carolina Ascent attack and did their best to hit on the counter attack.

Carolina Ascent still did hold the majority of possession and had four shots on target to DC's zero.

However, the best opportunity from Carolina Ascent came on a shot that missed the target. In the 25th minute, #7 Jill Aguilera ran the length of the pitch with the ball, found #15 Kathrynn Gonzalez who then played an excellent cross into the box. #23 Riley Parker made contact, but pulled it wide of the open net as she could not sort out her feet to properly put it away.

A resilient DC Power held Carolina Ascent to a scoreless first half and everything to play for in the second 45 minutes.

Carolina Ascent found the breakthrough in the 59th minute. Parker's cross hit #9 Mia Corbin's midsection and deflected into the path of Troccoli, who tucked it in underneath DC goalkeeper #1 Morgan Aquino for her second goal of the season.

The visitors pushed for a second goal and were close to finding it in the 82nd minute. #13 Addisyn Merrick's left footed strke from 25 yards out struck the crossbar and seconds later, Corbin's curling effort just whizzed by the post.

DC Power pushed in the final minutes to secure a point. #19 Yuuka Kurosaki's half volley in the 86th minute was their best opportunity, but it squeaked by #42 Samantha Leshnak Murphy's post.

A really strong defensive performance resulted in a third consecutive clean sheet for Carolina Ascent and another three points to retake first place in the league standings.

QUOTES:

Coach Philip Poole on sticking with it in the second half:

We created some very good chances in the first half, chances we probably would like to put away and have been putting away, but you know, the players stuck with the plan, stuck at their task, and got the result that we came here for, which is a clean sheet."

Poole on the defense's discipline:

"We had some moments in the first part of the season and then one or two moments where we talked about our line and just being on the same page. I think that defending is as a team thing and defending starts with our forwards and it's about being on the same page and creating clarity in what we want."

Sarah Troccoli on the importance of securing the three points:

"Those three points were huge. DC is always a tough team, but I'm really proud of how we came out tonight and performed, especially defensively. Happy to get these 3 points and look ahead to Brooklyn on Saturday."

Addisyn Merrick on three consecutive clean sheets:

"I think our backline has focused a lot on the communication piece, listening, and trusting each other. As a whole, I think we've done a better job focusing on the details."

