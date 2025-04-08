Dallas Trinity FC Signs Defender Atty Palomo

April 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC announced today that they have signed defender Atty Palomo to an undisclosed contract.

Palomo, a 24-year-old Texas native, most recently played for Liga MX Femenil side Tigres UANL from 2023-24, where she logged three appearances. The Irving product played collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh from 2019-23. Primarily at left back, Palomo started in all 73 of her appearances for the Panthers. She totaled more than 5,900 minutes on the pitch for Pitt, anchoring the defense all four years of her collegiate career. She earned All-ACC Academic Team honors three times, and scored two goals and recorded six assists in college. Internationally, she represents Mexico, having participated in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France with the Mexican national team.

TRANSACTION DETAILS:

Name: Athalie (Atty) Mckenzie Palomo Carranza

DOB: 9/7/2000

Height: 5'3"

Hometown: Irving, TX

College: Pittsburgh

Dallas Trinity FC (10-5-6, 36 points) returns to action on Saturday, April 12 at 8:00 p.m. CT, as they take on Spokane Zephyr FC at ONE Spokane Stadium. All matches stream on Peacock.

