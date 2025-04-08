Looking Back at 100 Highmark Wins

April 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

When the Hounds heard the final whistle in their 2-0 win over Birmingham Legion FC on March 29, their thoughts were geared toward the implications for this season, not the historical aspect of the Hounds getting their 100th win at Highmark Stadium.

But having 100 wins in the building that has been their home since 2013 - the club's first true home after barnstorming between high schools and minor-league ballparks in their early years - is a testament to the stability that has come to the club during that time under the leadership of owner Tuffy Shallenberger and, more recently, head coach Bob Lilley, the boss for 71 of the 100 home wins.

With a 100-49-55 record in competitive matches, Highmark Stadium has lived up to its "Fort Highmark" nickname for the Hounds, especially in recent seasons. With that in mind, we look back on some of the most memorable, notable - and in some cases, unusual - wins out of the 100.

#1: May 9, 2013 - Hounds 2, Phoenix FC 1

The first win at Highmark came in the team's second match at their new home, and José Angulo goals on each side of halftime were enough to give the Justin Evans-led Hounds their first win on the year. The match was part of a 10-game unbeaten run that helped the Hounds overcome a rocky start to reach the playoffs.

#14: March 28, 2015 - Hounds 5, Harrisburg City Islanders 2

Though the "Miracle on the Mon" would come later in the same season (win #18, for those counting), the 2015 season opener was notable for multiple reasons. Kevin Kerr scored the first hat trick in Highmark Stadium, and Rob Vincent accounted for the first and last goals of the match in a game that brought a renewed hope under new coach Mark Steffens, as the team tried to shake off the disappointment of the 2014 season and off-field turmoil that led to Shallenberger becoming the team's sole owner.

#17: May 27, 2015 - Hounds 1, Tampa Bay Rowdies 0 (U.S. Open Cup Third Round)

If we were to rank the best goals in Highmark Stadium's history, Vincent's solo run from the center line, playing advantage through a foul, and hitting a perfectly placed, stoppage-time winner is a sure-fire top 10 entry for both quality and impact. First off, it came as part of a day when the USL showed its quality over the nominally "higher tier" North American Soccer League, winning seven of eight head-to-head matchups. But more importantly for the Hounds, it set up a home date with D.C. United in the Fourth Round, the first time MLS opposition would have to come to Highmark.

#30: April 7, 2018 - Hounds 4, Toronto FC II 0

The first win of the Lilley era shouldn't even have been at Highmark. This match was originally scheduled to be played at Toronto FC's BMO Field, but torrential rain during and after Toronto's Concacaf Champions League match against Club America five days earlier left the pitch unplayable for the USL side. The change in venue allowed Hounds fans to be at home to witness the first Neco Brett hat trick for the club as part of a four-goal second-half outburst.

#51: Oct. 26, 2019 - Hounds 7, Birmingham Legion FC 0 (Eastern Conference Quarterfinals)

The Hounds' first playoff win on their home turf still stands as a USL Championship record for most goals in a playoff match and biggest margin of victory. Expanded seating in the Paul Child Stand allowed a then-record crowd of 5,627 to pack the stadium, a crowd that likely would have been larger if not for heavy rains that day. But the weather didn't stop the Hounds from raining goals into the Legion net, with Brett scoring four, Jordan Dover and Robbie Mertz each adding one, and an own goal rounding out a joyous night at Highmark.

#77: April 5, 2023 - Hounds 1, Rochester NY FC 0 (forfeit, U.S. Open Cup Second Round)

We said there would be unusual ones on this list, but this one takes the cake. While wins #52-56 came in an empty stadium due to the pandemic in 2020, not even the players had to show up for this one, as the Hounds advanced when the former Rhinos - then a part of MLS Next Pro - ceased operations after the cup draw but before the season began.

#82: May 24, 2023 - Hounds 1, Columbus Crew 0 (U.S. Open Cup Round of 16)

Less than two months after the "match" with no one in the building came one where everyone attended - to the tune of a new record crowd of 6,107. Albert Dikwa took a feed from Mertz and finished the game's only goal in the first half, and the Hounds scored their second straight shutout win over an MLS opponent after doing the same on the road to the New England Revolution a round earlier. The win was the team's first at home over an MLS team since 2001, and it booked a spot in the quarterfinals, also a first since 2001 for the team.

Celebrations ran long after the match following the Hounds' 1-0 defeat of the Columbus Crew in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Highmark Stadium in 2023. (Photo: Chris Cowger/Riverhounds SC)

#100: March 29, 2025 - Hounds 2, Birmingham Legion FC 0

The Legion were the unlucky victim for #100, as Mertz and Danny Griffin sent the Hounds to a second straight Highmark win to open the 2025 home slate. It was the sixth loss for Birmingham at Highmark, a number exceeded only by the seven losses suffered there by Hartford Athletic, who were on the short end of win #99 the week before.

Now, with #100 in the books, the Hounds will have to wait to begin work on the second hundred. The first chance at #101 doesn't come until May 3, when the Hounds will host North Carolina FC after four consecutive road matches in April.

