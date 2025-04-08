Freddy Kleemann Earns Back-To-Back Team of the Week Selections

April 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento, Calif. - Today, USL Championship announced the Week 5 Team of the Week. After earning his first selection in Week 4, Republic FC defender Freddy Kleemann was once again named to the league's weekly top squad.

During Saturday's match against the 2024 Players' Shield winners, Louisville City FC, Kleemann anchored the center of the defense. He led Republic FC with 13 clearances, won 10 of 13 duels on the night, including winning 5 aerial duels. Kleemann also looked to contribute on offense with 79% passing accuracy (31/39 passes) and two entries into the final third.

Kleemann earned his second career Team of the Week selection after a strong performance on the road against Tulsa in Week 4. This is the fifth Team of the Week selection for Republic FC this year.

The 2025 season continues Saturday night when the Indomitable Club heads to Southern California to take on Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. and the match will be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

On Wednesday, April 16, Republic FC returns home to begin U.S. Open Cup play. Amateur side El Farolito comes to Heart Health Park for the Third Round of the tournament. Tickets for the match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.

