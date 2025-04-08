Freddy Kleemann Earns Back-To-Back Team of the Week Selections
April 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Sacramento, Calif. - Today, USL Championship announced the Week 5 Team of the Week. After earning his first selection in Week 4, Republic FC defender Freddy Kleemann was once again named to the league's weekly top squad.
During Saturday's match against the 2024 Players' Shield winners, Louisville City FC, Kleemann anchored the center of the defense. He led Republic FC with 13 clearances, won 10 of 13 duels on the night, including winning 5 aerial duels. Kleemann also looked to contribute on offense with 79% passing accuracy (31/39 passes) and two entries into the final third.
Kleemann earned his second career Team of the Week selection after a strong performance on the road against Tulsa in Week 4. This is the fifth Team of the Week selection for Republic FC this year.
The 2025 season continues Saturday night when the Indomitable Club heads to Southern California to take on Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. and the match will be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.
On Wednesday, April 16, Republic FC returns home to begin U.S. Open Cup play. Amateur side El Farolito comes to Heart Health Park for the Third Round of the tournament. Tickets for the match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 8, 2025
- Clay Holstad, Albert Dikwa "Chico" and Jojea Kwizera Name to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Margaritha, Kah Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 5 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Freddy Kleemann Earns Back-To-Back Team of the Week Selections - Sacramento Republic FC
- Gabi Torres Earns USL Championship Player of the Week Honors for Week 5; Arturo Ortiz Named to Team of the Week - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Maalique Foster Repeats on USLC "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Centreville Bank Stadium Named Official Home of Rhode Island FC - Rhode Island FC
- Road Trip: New Mexico United & AXCES Research Group Announce Fan Bus Trip to El Paso - New Mexico United
- May 24 Brooklyn FC Game Moved to 2:00 p.m. ET. - Brooklyn FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Freddy Kleemann Earns Back-To-Back Team of the Week Selections
- Republic FC Draws Louisville City FC, 1-1
- Republic FC to Host El Farolito in Third Round of U.S. Open Cup; Tickets on Sale Now
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Louisville City FC
- Freddy Kleemann Earns First Career Team of the Week Selection