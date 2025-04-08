Centreville Bank Stadium Named Official Home of Rhode Island FC

April 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Continuing its partnership with Centreville Bank, Rhode Island FC announced today that the club's new stadium has officially been named Centreville Bank Stadium. Founded in 1828 and headquartered in West Warwick, Centreville Bank has entered into a long-term agreement, securing exclusive naming rights to the brand new, 100 percent electric, soccer-specific venue.

"This isn't just a stadium-it's a symbol of opportunity, teamwork, and the power of community," said Centreville Bank President, CEO and Chairman of the Board Harold M. Horvat. "In partnership with Rhode Island FC, Centreville Bank Stadium will be the center of action in Rhode Island and a driver of economic progress, creating lasting, meaningful impact for generations to come."

The Ocean State club is set to officially open the world-class, 10,500+ capacity Centreville Bank Stadium when it hosts San Antonio FC on Saturday, May 3 at 4 p.m. in front of a sellout crowd. The naming rights deal continues what has been RIFC's most significant partnership to date.

"Centreville Bank Stadium will be the outdoor sports and entertainment epicenter of Rhode Island and beyond," said Rhode Island FC Co-Founder and Chairman Brett M. Johnson. "We could not be more excited to expand our partnership with Centreville Bank. We share a vision to be a beacon of community pride, economic growth and development in Pawtucket and the region. Centreville Bank is an ideal Rhode Island-based corporate leader that recognizes the unique attributes of this stadium that will connect and unite the entire state."

Centreville Bank enhances existing Rhode Island FC relationship and expands Pawtucket presence

Officially announced on Nov. 16, 2023 as an Anchor Partner and the exclusive banking partner of Rhode Island FC, Centreville Bank is featured prominently on the sleeve of the club's home and away jerseys. Adding to its 22 locations throughout Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut, Centreville Bank opened its first branch in Pawtucket next to RIFC headquarters on Feb. 19.

"We are thrilled to see that Centreville Bank, which has a branch right here in Pawtucket, is the naming rights partner for the beautiful new stadium," said City of Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien. "Centreville Bank is a tremendous community partner and has been a long-time supporter of the city of Pawtucket. I can't wait to watch Rhode Island FC compete in the new Centreville Bank Stadium, and to welcome the thousands of cheering fans who will be visiting the City of Pawtucket to cheer on the team."

Centreville Bank Stadium offers a world-class sport, entertainment & community experience

Located in downtown Pawtucket, the birthplace of the American Industrial Revolution, the new state-of-the-art venue will not only provide a year-round hub of sports, entertainment and community events, but also serve as a gathering place for the broader New England region.

"This partnership will allow us to enhance the stadium experience for everyone who comes through our gates, as we create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for all," said Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "Centreville Bank's commitment to progress and building strong relationships will allow us to make Centreville Bank Stadium a premier sports and entertainment destination."

Fortuitous Partners first broke ground on the stadium site on Aug. 12, 2022. The momentous occasion ignited the start of the largest private capital investment in any Rhode Island development in over a century. Two months later, the Ocean State's only homegrown professional sports team unveiled its identity, colors and crest. On June 14, 2024, Fortuitous Partners and Rhode Island FC held a "topping off" ceremony to celebrate the final piece of structural steel being raised and installed at the new stadium. Centreville Bank Stadium is part of a larger public-private partnership in downtown Pawtucket which will include housing, restaurants, retail stores, and recreational amenities.

"This partnership with Centreville Bank is a monumental step for Rhode Island FC," said Rhode Island FC President David Peart. "It is more than just a naming rights agreement; it is a true collaboration with an organization that shares our commitment to the community. Centreville Bank's dedication to Rhode Island's growth perfectly aligns with our vision for the club. We are excited to create an incredible atmosphere at Centreville Bank Stadium, where fans from all of Rhode Island can come together to celebrate the beautiful game."

Centreville Bank to offer discounted $4.01 tickets to RIFC games

Later today at 4:01 p.m., Rhode Island FC and Centreville Bank will celebrate the historic partnership and pay homage to the Ocean State's 401 area code with the release of a limited number of $4.01 tickets. Available to Rhode Island residents only, fans can purchase up to four tickets for the exclusive one-time price, available for all Rhode Island FC home games. Fans can also secure seats to the long-awaited homecoming for the Rhode Island's only professional soccer team for as low as $16.36 per game with the purchase of a single-game ticket, 5 or 10-game ticket package, or season ticket membership.

