Margaritha, Kah Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 5

April 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Forward Jearl Margaritha, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah Named To USL Championship Team Of The Week 5

Margaritha scored the game-winning goal, while Kah led Rising to its first victory of 2025 against San Antonio FC on April 6

Phoenix Rising forward Jearl Margaritha and Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah were named to the USL Championship Team of the Week 5, USL announced today. Margaritha netted his first goal of the season, a game-winning goal in the 67th minute, as Kah led Rising to its first win of the 2025 season, a 2-1 victory over previously-unbeaten San Antonio FC on April 6 at Toyota Field.

"Day-in and day-out we come into work with a strong belief of what we can be, but also the players," Kah said on the CBS broadcast following the match. "It's them and they showed up today. They've always showed up, but today we saw what they can become. This is what they needed."

Margaritha's goal capped off his first 90-minute shift of the season. His strike, a precise rocket into the roof of the net, came after a shifty run down the right side of the box. It marked the Dutchman's first goal of the season and third since joining Rising in August 2024. In three appearances (two starts) so far this season, Margaritha has put 50% of his shots on frame.

Kah receives Coach of the Week honors after securing his first-ever win at the helm of Rising. Notably, Kah is the first Rising coach to be named Coach of the Week since Diego Gomez in Week 32 of last season. Notably, Kah now has wins as head coach in three different leagues across North America (Rising, USL Championship; Pacific FC, Canadian Premier League; North Texas SC, MLS NEXT Pro).

Fresh off the season's first victory, Rising returns home to kick off a stretch of three home matches in four games. The run starts with a Saturday night showdown against Detroit City FC at 7:00 p.m. (PT) on April 12 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

