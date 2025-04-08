Margaritha, Kah Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 5
April 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
Forward Jearl Margaritha, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah Named To USL Championship Team Of The Week 5 Forward Jearl Margaritha, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah Named To USL Championship Team Of The Week 5 News kyle April 8, 2025 11:28 am Share Margaritha scored the game-winning goal, while Kah led Rising to its first victory of 2025 against San Antonio FC on April 6
Phoenix Rising forward Jearl Margaritha and Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah were named to the USL Championship Team of the Week 5, USL announced today. Margaritha netted his first goal of the season, a game-winning goal in the 67th minute, as Kah led Rising to its first win of the 2025 season, a 2-1 victory over previously-unbeaten San Antonio FC on April 6 at Toyota Field.
"Day-in and day-out we come into work with a strong belief of what we can be, but also the players," Kah said on the CBS broadcast following the match. "It's them and they showed up today. They've always showed up, but today we saw what they can become. This is what they needed."
Margaritha's goal capped off his first 90-minute shift of the season. His strike, a precise rocket into the roof of the net, came after a shifty run down the right side of the box. It marked the Dutchman's first goal of the season and third since joining Rising in August 2024. In three appearances (two starts) so far this season, Margaritha has put 50% of his shots on frame.
Kah receives Coach of the Week honors after securing his first-ever win at the helm of Rising. Notably, Kah is the first Rising coach to be named Coach of the Week since Diego Gomez in Week 32 of last season. Notably, Kah now has wins as head coach in three different leagues across North America (Rising, USL Championship; Pacific FC, Canadian Premier League; North Texas SC, MLS NEXT Pro).
Fresh off the season's first victory, Rising returns home to kick off a stretch of three home matches in four games. The run starts with a Saturday night showdown against Detroit City FC at 7:00 p.m. (PT) on April 12 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 8, 2025
- Clay Holstad, Albert Dikwa "Chico" and Jojea Kwizera Name to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Margaritha, Kah Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 5 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Freddy Kleemann Earns Back-To-Back Team of the Week Selections - Sacramento Republic FC
- Gabi Torres Earns USL Championship Player of the Week Honors for Week 5; Arturo Ortiz Named to Team of the Week - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Maalique Foster Repeats on USLC "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Centreville Bank Stadium Named Official Home of Rhode Island FC - Rhode Island FC
- Road Trip: New Mexico United & AXCES Research Group Announce Fan Bus Trip to El Paso - New Mexico United
- May 24 Brooklyn FC Game Moved to 2:00 p.m. ET. - Brooklyn FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Rising FC Stories
- Margaritha, Kah Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 5
- Postmatch Reaction: Phoenix Rising 2 - San Antonio FC 1
- Rising Defeat San Antonio FC 2-1 to Secure First Victory
- Phoenix Rising to Play FC Tulsa in Third Round of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at San Antonio FC