Orange County SC Falls 1-0 to Las Vegas

April 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On Saturday night, Orange County SC headed to the desert for the first of many meetings against Las Vegas Lights FC this season. The Orange and Black had a decent showing, holding the bulk of the possession for the majority of the game. Unfortunately, they gave away a late goal to the home team in what would be a second disappointing loss for OCSC.

Throughout the match, both teams had opportunities but struggled to convert. Las Vegas Lights managed three shots on goal compared to Orange County SC's one. Possession was nearly even, with Las Vegas holding a slight edge late in the game.

OCSC had a big chance in the 32' minute on a free kick from Chris Hegardt that was headed on frame by Ethan Zubak, but it hit the crossbar and bounced over for a goal kick.

Las Vegas responded with a shot on target from Christian Pinzon in the 38' minute, but Colin Shutler was able to parry it over the net for his first save of the night.

Just before halftime, Johnny Rodriguez made a shot wide right of the net that could have been the go-ahead goal, and Ousmane Sylla responded with a shot on frame that was deflected over the net by Raiko Arozarena, leaving things knotted at 0-0 heading into the break.

The second half started strong with Sylla connecting with Hegardt, who fed the ball into the center of the box for Lyam MacKinnon with a big right-footed shot that went just over the bar.

The game went back and forth for the remainder of the half until the 90"+3 when Nighte Pickering scored the game winner on a left footed shot from the left side of the box into the high centre of the goal on an assist by Gennaro Nigro following a fast break.

The final whistle blew, and OCSC was unable to answer.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

OCSC will face Las Vegas Lights FC again on April 26th at home for the opening round of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 0 0

LV 0 1 1

SCORING SUMMARY:

90'+4 Nighte Pickering (Assist Gennero Nigro)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

Pedro Guimaraes 24' Yellow Card

Tom Brewitt 90' Yellow Card

LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC

Elis Gärtig 54' Yellow Card

Valentin Noel 68' Yellow Card

Shawn Smart 84' Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Grayson Doody, Tom Brewitt (C), Pedro Guimaraes, Kevin Partida (71' Ashton Miles), Nicholas Benalcazar, Kyle Scott, Christopher Hegardt, Bryce Jamison (62' Lyam MacKinnon), Ousmane Sylla (85' Mouhamadou War), Ethan Zubak,

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK): Benjamin Barjolo, Oliver Kurnik, Gavin Karram, Daniel Garcia

Interim Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 48% | Shots: 8 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 14 | Offsides: 2 |

LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC LINEUP:

Raiko Arozarena (GK); Joseph-Claude Gyau (67' Edison Azcona), Johnny Rodriguez (85' Nighte Pickering), Maliek Howell, Rory O'Driscol (67' Coleman Gannon)l, Christian Pinzon, Valentin Noel, Gennaro Nigro, Patrick Leal, Shawn Smart,, Elias Gärtig,

Unused subs: Nicholas Ammeter (GK); Christopher Pearson, Jack Singer, Nate Jones

Head Coach: Antonio Nocerino

Possession: 52% | Shots: 10 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 10 | Offsides: 0 |

Orange County SC v. LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC

2025 USL Championship | Matchday 4

Date: April 5, 2025

Venue: Cashman Field, NV

