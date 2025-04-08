Gabi Torres Earns USL Championship Player of the Week Honors for Week 5; Arturo Ortiz Named to Team of the Week
April 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Gabi Torres was selected as the USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 5 after his two-assist performance against Lexington SC last Saturday. Arturo Ortiz also earned a nod on the Team of the Week after his first Locomotive goal in the 2-1 win at Southwest University Park.
GABI TORRES
Torres continued to supply numerous attacking chances both from corner kicks and open play against Lexington SC. He found the head of Ortizon a corner to put Los Locos in front in the 22nd minute before perfectly placing a through ball to Andy Cabrera who finished it off to double the El Paso lead in the 41st minute. Torres is the first Locomotive player to record two assists in a match since Aaron Gomez on June 25, 2022 in a 5-0 victory against New York Red Bulls II.
"I think what has helped me is the confidence and support I receive everyday from my teammates and coaching staff," Torres said. "The way the community has welcomed me and my family has been amazing. We are truly blessed for everything that is happening in our lives."
ARTURO ORTIZ
Ortiz scored his first Locomotive goal on a beautiful header from a Torres corner to start the scoring on Saturday night. He also recorded team-highs in clearances (nine) and tackles (three) to lead a much improved Locomotive back line.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 5
GK - Carlos Herrera, Detroit City FC
D - Arturo Ortiz, El Paso Locomotive FC
D - Pedro Santos, Loudoun United FC
D - Freddy Kleemann, Sacramento Republic FC
D - Keegan Tingey, Loudoun United FC
M - Gabi Torres, El Paso Locomotive FC
M - Clay Holstad, Rhode Island FC
M - Jojea Kwizera, Rhode Island FC
F - Jearl Margaritha, Phoenix Rising FC
F - Albert Dikwa, Rhode Island FC
F - Maalique Foster, Indy Eleven
Coach - Pa-Modou Kah, Phoenix Rising FC
Bench - Nico Campuzano (MB), Gennaro Nigro (LV), Conor Donovan (NC), Florian Valot (LDN), Chris Allan (CHS), JJ Williams (RI), Cal Jennings (CHS)
