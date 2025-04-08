Road Trip: New Mexico United & AXCES Research Group Announce Fan Bus Trip to El Paso

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and AXCES Research Group are excited to announce that they are teaming up to bring fans on an exciting road trip for United's May 3rd road match at El Paso Locomotive FC! Tickets are on-sale now for the El Paso Road Trip. For just $49, fans will receive round trip bus transportation, a ticket to the match, and more! Fans can purchase their ticket packages at https://seatgeek.com/new-mexico-united-tickets/united-soccer-league/2025-05-03-7-pm/17321567!

In addition, fans can join United staff and their fellow fans at the official pre-match party at Hush Hush, just steps away from Southwest University Park!

United has also secured a room block at the nearby DoubleTree Hotel, walking distance from the stadium and pre-match party! Fans can book their rooms at www.hilton.com/en/book/reservation/deeplink/?ctyhocn=ELPDWDT&groupCodeÍT90I&arrivaldate 25-05-03&departuredate 25-05-04&cid=OM,WW,HILTONLINK,EN,DirectLink&fromId=HILTONLINKDIRECT .

