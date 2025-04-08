Green Country Goalkeeping: Vizarelis Building Presence in the Box

April 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - It's only been four matches, but FC Tulsa has showcased its defensive prominence early.

With a 3-1-0 record through four matches and a pair of U.S. Open Cup wins along the way - the efforts are not going unnoticed. Holding a backline that has garnered three Team of the Week nods and a league-best one goal allowed (0.25 GAA) - the club is carrying a strong backbone into its weekend matchup against Oakland Roots SC.

Alexis Vizarelis has been a key part in the process.

Vizarelis, who joined the club in November, has helped to bolster the club's backline and box presence. Carrying more than two decades of goalkeeping experience and an illustrious coaching and collegiate career in Oklahoma - the impact has been shown at ONEOK Field and beyond.

Oklahoma Ties

From conference championships to tournament runs, Vizarelis has built a career defined by consistency and winning culture. After starring as one of the most decorated goalkeepers in University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO) history - posting 21 clean sheets and earning a spot in the Drovers Hall of Fame in 2006 - he transitioned seamlessly into coaching.

For 14 seasons, Vizarelis remained at USAO, where he served as an assistant for both the men's and women's programs. The results followed suit: 10 Sooner Athletic Conference titles and nine appearances in the NAIA National Championships.

From there, he took his talents to Norman, serving as the goalkeepers coach for the University of Oklahoma women's soccer team. In 2021, the Sooners posted a program-record 14 wins and earned their first-ever victory in the NCAA Championship.

He later held a key role with OKC Energy FC before accepting his newest challenge in Tulsa.

"I've played against FC Tulsa in the past and loved the fan base here - there's so much passion in the stadium," Vizarelis said. " I've spent my entire coaching career in Oklahoma, so this is a great opportunity to coach professionally in an area I really love."

Building a Fortress

ONEOK Field has been a fortress for the club this season, so has the defensive efforts.

With Johan Peñaranda opening the season to a pair of clean sheets, the club turned to loan addition Bryan Dowd after Peñaranda's injury. The result marked FC Tulsa's first win against Sacramento Republic FC in 15 tries and Dowd's first clean sheet just days after learning he may start.

Though the switch was sudden, the results held firm - a testament to the club's mentality from top to bottom.

"My goal is to win every single game we compete in," Vizarelis said. "I think this is a message you'll hear a lot from the playing staff, coaching staff, and definitely the fans. The fans deserve it - they've earned it. We want to make them proud, and we know they'll be right there with us every step of the way."

All In The Details

The season is in its early stages, and the opportunity to grow remains prevalent.

In a discipline such as goalkeeping, everything is caught in the details. A small movement could cost you a swing in points, positioning or even more. While FC Tulsa continues its quest this season, it will be looking to continue it's progression, no matter the margins.

"Goalkeeping is unique because mistakes are put under a microscope," Vizarelis said. "A small error can often lead to a goal. That's why our daily habits are so important - we focus on the details, how we prepare, and maintain consistency in both performance and mentality. Success for me is about improving every day, staying in the moment, and looking for small gains. If we get 1% better each day, those improvements add up, leading to more consistency in our goalkeeping."

