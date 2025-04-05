Indy Eleven Plays North Carolina To Rainy 2-2 Draw

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis- USL Championship Eastern Conference rivals Indy Eleven and North Carolina FC battled the rain and each other, playing a 2-2 draw at Carroll Stadium.

The Boys in Blue (1-1-2) started quickly with midfielder Oliver Brynéus getting a scoring chance off a pass from midfielder James Murphy in the third minute.

Indy Eleven took the lead in the 26th minute when defender Aedan Stanley's corner kick from the right side was inadvertently headed in as an own goal by Raheem Somersall.

The Boys in Blue's five first-half goals in four matches is the most in the USL Championship.

Brynéus earned another chance in the 39th minute on a breakaway, but his shot on target was saved by Jake McGuire.

Indy Eleven had an additional opportunity to add to their 1-0 lead in the second minute of first half stoppage time when Brynéus' cross to forward Edward Kizza just missed wide. That duo opened the second half with another Brynéus' cross to Kizza in the 46th minute that just missed.

Two minutes later, the Boys in Blue took a 2-0 edge when defender Pat Hogan played a long ball from just outside his own area deep down the right side. Forward Maalique Foster showed his speed to catch up to it just prior to it reaching the endline and center it to Kizza, who buried it with a one-touch finish for his first goal for Indy Eleven.

North Carolina countered three minutes later in the 51st when Evan Conway cut the deficit in half.

The Boys in Blue had a chance to add an insurance goal in the 89th minute when defender Logan Neidlinger played a cross to midfielder Jack Blake, whose left-footed shot from the right side was saved.

In the third minute of second-half stoppage time, North Carolina tied it on a header by Conor Donovan off a free kick from Mikey Maldonado.

The Boys in Blue travel to Hartford Athletic next Saturday for a 2 pm match on ESPN+.

The next Indy Eleven home game will be the US Open Cup Third Round match vs. Miami FC on Wed. Apr. 16 at 7:30 pm at Carroll Stadium. The next USLC home match is "Dino-Mite Family Nite" against Charleston Battery on Saturday, April 19 at 7 pm. Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Season, Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

