Loudoun United Football Club Earns 2-0 Win Over Hartford Athletic

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club secure all three points at home in a 2-0 victory over Hartford Athletic at Segra Field.

Match Summary

The Red-and-White move to 4-1-0 on the season following a 2-0 shutout win at Segra Field against Eastern Conference rivals Hartford Athletic. Loudoun United controlled the tempo for most of the match, dominating the stat sheet with 13 shots and nearly 70% possession in the match. Despite controlling the ball for most of the first half, the Red-and-White were not able to break through the Hartford defense in the first 45. Loudoun's best chance in the first half came from a shot by Abdellatif Aboukoura in the 11th minute that went just wide of the Hartford goal. Loudoun's goalkeeper, Hugo Fauroux, wasn't tested with a shot on target in the first half, and the half would end at a 0-0 stalemate.

The second half at Segra Field saw action quickly. Just six minutes into the second half, Keegan Tingey struck a ball from about 25 yards out that snuck through bodies from both teams and into the bottom corner of the Hartford net. Then, in the 68th minute, Hartford's Adrian Diz Pe was shown a straight red for a serious foul, and Loudoun found themselves both up one goal and one man. The Red-and-White quickly put the man up advantage in their favor, maintained near continuous possession and chances on the Hartford net. In the second minute of stoppage time, Riley Bidois doubled Loudoun's lead off a pass from Aaron Hurge that was easily buried past the keeper. Just before the end of stoppage time, Hartford's Beverly Makangila received his second yellow of the match, bringing Hartford down to nine men to finish up the match. The match finished 2-0 in favor of Loudoun United.

Thoughts from the Team

Head Coach Ryan Martin on the team's performance in the 2-0 victory over Hartford Athletic:

"Very proud of our guys, we had a long week and got three great results in those three matches. We want to make this a difficult place to play, and with two shutouts this week at home, I think we are accomplishing that."

Keegan Tingey on scoring his first goal of the season and the team posting back-to-back clean sheets:

"It's always nice to get a good result at home, and back-to-back shutouts at home feels great. It's always tough playing a team like Hartford, they sit back and make it very tough to score, but we were persistent and stuck to our game plan. Looks like it paid off."

Notes

This was Riley Bidois's 5th goal in all competitions this season.

Florian Valot recorded his fourth assist of the USL Championship season; he leads the league in assists.

Aaron Hurge recorded his first USL Championship minutes after subbing into the match in the 87th minute of play. He recorded his first career assist.

Joshua Erlandson made his professional debut for the Red-and-White, subbing into the match in the 90th minute.

