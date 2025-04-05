Monterey Bay Earns Clean Sheet Away from Home in Scoreless Draw

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

HAMTRAMCK, Michigan - Monterey Bay FC (3-1-1, 10 points) earned a hard-fought point in a 0-0 draw with Detroit City FC (2-1-2, 7 points) at Keyworth Stadium in Michigan. Nico Campuzano and the Crisp-and-Kelp defensive recorded a second clean sheet on the season with an impressive defensive display from whistle to whistle.

The first threat of the match for either side came from the visiting Monterey Bay in the 13th minute. Ilijah Paul flicked the ball ahead of Mayele Malango to spark a long run down the left sideline that extended to the endline, but the cross back to Paul inside the box was defended well. Detroit City's opening shot on frame came about in the 24th minute, but the header by Ben Morris was caught by Nico Campuzano. The hosts followed up with another dangerous header a minute later, but this one missed wide of the right post. Monterey Bay put together a nice string of possession towards the end of the first half that led to a couple of near-chances, but both sides ultimately managed to hit the halftime break unscathed.

Monterey Bay began the second half on the front, but were not clean enough in the final third to make it count in the first 10 minutes. In the 55th minute, Adrian Rebollar intercepted a pass and drove down the center of the pitch with Paul alongside him in a two-on-two counter attack, but Paul went down with contact to no whistle and the chance went awry. Monterey Bay carved through the hosts in the 63rd minute with a give-and-go between Anton Søjberg and Grant Robinson, but the shot by Robinson was parried away by the goalkeeper. Xavi Gnaulati then picked out Luke Ivanovic for a great look a minute later, but his shot missed wide to the right. Joel Garcia Jr. earned a free kick for Monterey Bay in the 79th minute of the match with a foul won above the box, but Søjberg's free kick was blocked by the wall for the third time in the match. Rebollar sparked yet another counter for the Crisp-and-Kelp in the 86th minute with a move to get past his defender and a great ball in to get Ivanovic in behind, but Ivanovic's shot was saved by the keeper at the near post. Then in the 88th minute, Ethan Bryant pinged a perfect long ball into the box from the left sideline into Paul at the far post, but he was just unable to connect cleanly on the ball and the match ended in a nil-nil draw.

Up Next

Monterey Bay returns home to Cardinale Stadium to face the defending USL Championship title winners Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Paws at the Pitch Night at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 12. The match will be broadcast locally via KION on Central Coast CW (35.1 over the air, channel 14 Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Additional Notes

Named to the starting eleven in the match, Adrian Rebollar officially earned his 100th career USL Championship appearance.

Monterey Bay recorded 21 fouls won collectively, the most in a single match in team history to date.

Missing the match due to injury were Alex Dixon (lower body), Sami Guediri (lower body), Diego Gutiérrez (lower body), Adam Larsson (lower body) and Jacob Muir (lower body).

Information

Date: April 5, 2025

Venue: Keyworth Stadium; Hamtramck, Michigan

Weather: Cloudy and 50°F

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Detroit City FC 0 0 0

Monterey Bay FC 0 0 0

Lineups

Detroit City FC (5-2-3): Carlos Herrera; Alex Villanueva, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Stephen Carroll, Michael Bryant, Morey Doner; Jeciel Cedeno (Sebastian Guenzatti, 83'), Ryan Williams (Jay Chapman, 73'); Darren Smith (Ates Diouf, 73'), Connor Rutz, Ben Morris (Jordan Adebayo-Smith 45')

Subs not used: Tatenda Mukuruva, Shane Wiedt, Rhys Williams

Monterey Bay FC (4-4-2): Nico Campuzano; Grant Robinson, Carlos Guzmán, Nico Gordon, Joel Garcia Jr.; Wesley Fonguck, Adrian Rebollar, Xavi Gnaulati (Ethan Bryant, 77'), Mayele Malango (Luke Ivanovic, 59'); Anton Søjberg (Pierce Gallaway, 89'), Ilijah Paul

Subs not used: Sam Gomez, Alex Lara, Miles Lyons, Mobi Fehr

Stats Summary: DET / MB

Shots: 11 / 8

Shots on Goal: 4 / 3

Saves: 3 / 4

Corner Kicks: 6 / 3

Fouls: 21 / 19

Possession: 56.4% / 43.6%

Misconduct Summary

MB: Mayele Malango (caution) 34'

DET: Darren. Smith (caution) 56'

MB: Nico Gordon (caution) 72'

DET: Alex Villanueva (caution) 76'

DET: Connor Rutz (caution) 90+1'

MB: Joel Garcia Jr. (caution) 90+1'

Officials

Referee: Gerald Flores

Assistant Referee: Nicholas Seymour

Assistant Referee: Race Williams

Fourth Official: Salvador Flores

