Rhode Island FC Powers Past Oakland Roots SC in First Win of 2025

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC vs. Oakland Roots SC

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC vs. Oakland Roots SC(Rhode Island FC)

OAKLAND, Calif. - For the first time in 2025, Rhode Island FC struck first and never looked back in a dominant 3-0 win at Oakland Roots SC on Saturday. Three different goalscorers helped the Ocean State Club explode in the final 11 minutes of the first half, powering the club to its first win of 2025 in emphatic fashion.

Oakland Roots SC (0W-4L-1T) found the first real chance of the match in the 18th minute when Wolfgang Prentice broke through the Rhode Island FC (1W-2L-1T) back line, getting on the end of Julian Bravo's aerial pass into the 18-yard box. Attempting to chip a rushing Koke Vegas, Prentice's effort fell just wide of the left post after Vegas got a crucial fingertip on the ball.

After a quiet opening half hour, Rhode Island FC broke the game wide open, striking twice in the space of two minutes to take a commanding lead. It started in the 40th minute when Jojea Kwizera forced a defensive turnover on the right wing, winning the ball and sending an inch-perfect cross to the feet of Albert Dikwa "Chico" at the goalmouth, who made no mistake poking the ball into the back of the net to give the visitors the lead. The goal was his first of the season, and 12th of his RIFC career.

In the 42nd minute, RIFC came rushing down the field again. After Maxi Rodriguez's shot was saved by Oakland goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh, the rebound fell to the feet of Clay Holstad inside the penalty area, who powered a volley off the crossbar and into the back of the net for his first goal of 2025 to make it 2-0.

Rhode Island FC was not done yet, going box-to-box to score a third goal just before the halftime whistle in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time. Working out of his own 18-yard box, Clay Holstad caught McIntosh well out of position with a long ball to JJ Williams, who touched the ball past the rushing keeper in the midfield and calmly tapped the ball into the open net to make it 3-0 at the break.

In the 57th minute, RIFC forced another turnover in the final third and continued to push. Noah Fuson nearly found a fourth goal when he got on the end of Williams' through ball behind the Oakland back line on the left side of the box. Working around McIntosh, who came off his line to contest the opportunity, Fuson's effort was denied by Bravo's goal line clearance. Three minutes later, Chico nearly got his second when he lobbed McIntosh with a clever effort from the top of the box, but it once again was cleared out of the goalmouth by the Oakland defense.

From there, RIFC's depth was on full display as Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith emptied the bench and saw out a comfortable 3-0 win.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will enjoy a bye-week before returning to action in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a trip to Lewsiton, Maine to take on USL League One Expansion side Portland Hearts of Pine. Kickoff from Lewiston High School is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15 on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Albert Dikwa "Chico" (Jojea Kwizera), 40th minute: Chico pokes home Kwizera's cross from the right wing. OAK 0, RI 1

RI - Clay Holstad, 42nd minute: Holstad powers a volley off the crossbar and into the back of the net. OAK 0, RI 2

RI - JJ Williams, (Clay Holstad), 40+6 minute: Williams taps a long ball into the empty net. OAK 0, RI 3

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Rhode Island's five first-half goals are tied for the most in the USL Championship this season.

RIFC is unbeaten in its last 15 games when leading at half-time.

The clean sheet was the first of the season for goalkeeper Koke Vegas, and the eighth of his Rhode Island FC career.

Albert Dikwa "Chico's" goal was the first of the 2025 season and 12th of his RIFC career, good for second most all-time.

Jokes Kwizera's assist to Chico was his first of the season, and the seventh of his RIFC career, which ties him with JJ WIlliams for the second-most all time.

JJ Williams' goal was his team-leading second goal of the season, and the 13th of his RIFC career. He is the first player to score multiple goals in 2025 and the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

With a goal and an assist in the first half, Clay Holstad is the first player to record multiple goal contributions in the same half this season for Rhode Island FC. It is the first time in his RIFC career he has tallied multiple goal contributions in a game.

Just one day after signing a 25-day contract with the club, Rio Hope-Gund made his Rhode Island FC debut in the win, coming on as a substitute in the 73rd minute.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Clay Holstad

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 5, 2025

Rhode Island FC Powers Past Oakland Roots SC in First Win of 2025 - Rhode Island FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.