Second Half Surge Powers Loudoun Past Hartford

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







LEESBURG, VA - Two second half goals for the home side were the difference in a 2-0 victory for Loudoun United over Hartford Athletic on Saturday afternoon. Keegan Tingey hit a beautiful ball to the lower left hand corner past a diving Antony Siaha to give Loudoun the lead early in the second and Riley Bidois doubled the lead in stoppage time to seal the game.

Injury was added to insult twice in the first half. Forward Michee Ngalina left the game in just the 17th minute with what appeared to be a hamstring injury and midfielder Marlon Hairston subbed off during the first half of stoppage time with a lower body injury. Timelines for return are to be determined.

Hartford Athletic returns home next Saturday to take on Indy Eleven. Kickoff is at 2 PM. Tickets are available at hartfordathletic.com/tickets.

FAST STATS

HARTFORD LOUDOUN

Shots 6 12

Shots On Target 1 4

Corners 3 9

Fouls 15 11

Offsides 1 1

Possession 31.5% 68.5%

Passing Accuracy 76.7% 89.6%

Saves 2 1

SCORING SUMMARY

HARTFORD LOUDOUN

51 ¬Â² - Keegan Tingey (Florian Valot)

90+3 ¬Â² - Riley Bidois (Aaron Hurge)

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HARTFORD LOUDOUN

45+2 ¬Â² - Mamadou Dieng (Yellow) 55 ¬Â² - Pedro Santos (Yellow)

66 ¬Â² - Deshane Beckford (Yellow) 90+3 ¬Â² - Wesley Leggett (Yellow)

69 ¬Â² - Arturo Diz Pe (Red)

86 ¬Â² - Beverly Makangila (Yellow)

90+3 ¬Â² - Beverly Makangila (Yellow - Red)

LINEUPS

HARTFORD LOUDOUN

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 23 (GK) Hugo Faux

2 (DF) Sebastian Anderson 6 (DF) Kwame Awuah (Ethan Pendelton, 87 ¬Â²)

15 (DF) Joe Farrell 24 (DF) Jacob Erlandson

30 (DF) Arturo Diz Pe 17 (DF) Pedro Santos (Josh Erlandson, 90+2 ¬Â²)

4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 3 (DF) Keegan Tingey

19 (DF) Emmanuel Samadia 4 (MF) Tommy McCabe

94 (MF) Marlon Hairston (Deshane Beckford, 45 ¬Â²) 12 (MF) Drew Skundrich (C)

6 (MF) Beverly Makangila 11 (MF) Abellatif Aboukoura (Aaron Hurge, 87 ¬Â²)

8 (MF) Junior Moreira 10 (MF) Florian Valot

11 (FW) Michee Ngalina (Jonathan Jimenez, 17 ¬Â²) (Adewale Obalola, 70 ¬Â²) 20 (FW) Ben Mines (Wesley Leggett, 60 ¬Â²)

9 (FW) Mamadou Dieng (Kyle Edwards, 70 ¬Â²) 14 (FW) Zach Ryan (Riley Bidois, 60 ¬Â²)

