Conor Donovan's Stoppage-Time Goal Earns NCFC a Point in Rain-Soaked Indianapolis

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

INDIANAPOLIS - North Carolina FC drew Indy Eleven, 2-2, at a rain-soaked Michael A. Carroll Stadium Saturday night.

Conor Donovan headed home a Mikey Maldonado free kick deep in stoppage time to give NCFC a hard-earned point after trailing 2-0 early in the second half.

With the draw, NCFC improves to 2-1-2 on the season and ends the night in third place in the Eastern Conference with eight points.

Indy Eleven opened the scoring in the 26' after Aedan Stanley's in-swinging corner kick deflected off Raheem Somersall's head and into the back of the NCFC net.

Edward Kizza gave the hosts a short-lived two-goal advantage in the 49', but Evan Conway pulled one back for NCFC just two minutes later.

Pedro Dolabella found Conway in the box and NCFC's leading scorer on the season shifted the ball onto his right foot and found the bottom corner through a sea of Indy defenders for his 50th goal in USL Championship and USL League One regular season play.

Match Notes:

Evan Conway scored his 50th goal in USL Championship and USL League One regular season play. The goal was his third of the season, the most of any NCFC player in 2025.

Pedro Dolabella picked up his first assist in the USL Championship on Conway's goal.

Quotes:

John Bradford: "Tonight our group showed a lot of character to fight for a solid point on the road. Battling to find two goals and staying mentally tough is something we will use to build on."

John Bradford on Evan Conway: "Evan has had a great start to the season and he will be important for us again this year. I'm proud of him for finding his 50th goal and I know he's hungry for more goals and even more so for our team's success."

Conor Donovan: "It was important for us to keep fighting. It was a tough place to come and play but it's a testament to the boys to keep fighting and finding a way to get a point on the road."

Up Next:

North Carolina FC continues its three-match road stint with a cross-conference matchup against New Mexico United on Saturday, April 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

Box Score

NCFC (5-2-3): Jake McGuire; Paco Craig ©, Conor Donovan, Bryce Washington (Finn Sundstrom - 42'), Jaden Servania, Rafa Mentzingen; Raheem Somersall (Louis Perez - 65'), Mikey Maldonado; Ahmad Al-Qaq (Oalex Anderson - 65'), Pedro Dolabella, Evan Conway (Rodrigo Da Costa - 87')

Subs Not Used: Justin Malou, Collin Martin, Akria Fitzgerald, Triston Hodge, Jayson Quintanilla

IND (4-2-3-1): Hunter Sulte; Aedan Stanley, James Musa, Patrick Hogan, Ben Ofeimu; Aodhan Quinn ©, James Murphy; Oliver Brynéus (Logan Neidlinger - 80'), Jack Blake, Maalique Foster; Edward Kizza (Elvis Amoh - 87')

Subs Not Used: Josh O'Brien, Finn McRobb, Cam Lindley, Elliot Collier, Reice Charles-Cook

Score:

NCFC: 2

IND: 2

Goals:

NCFC: E. Conway - 51' (P. Dolabella), C. Donovan - 90' +4' (M. Maldonado)

IND: R. Somersall - 26' (OG), E. Kizza - 49' (M. Foster)

Cautions:

NCFC: R. Mentzingen - 13', R. Somersall - 45', P. Craig - 81', J. Servania - 83'

IND: J. Murphy - 6', J. Musa - 8', A. Quinn 89'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

IND: -

Venue (Location): Michael A. Carroll Stadium (Indianapolis)

