SWB Game Notes - August 4

Rochester Red Wings (49-54, 15-15) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (49-53, 15-13)

Game 103 | Home Game 53 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Friday, August 4, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Roddery Muñoz (0-1, 4.76) vs RHP Clayton Beeter (1-2, 7.04)

DRAW FOUR- The RailRiders pitching staff has combined for 38 strikeouts in three games with 15 K's in the first two contests. Last night, Will Warren added six of his own and Matt Bowman punched out the last two batters of the game. Impressively, the team has only issued nine free passes via eight walks and one hit by pitch.

CHAPPY HAPPY - Andres Chaparro smoked his 20th home run of the season last night with a solid line drive to left field. He has now hit 15 at PNC Field. This ties a career high set last year when he had 19 with Somerset and 1 with Tampa. The righty also has recorded 18 doubles which is three away from his career high from 2021.

WESTBROOK'S WORKING - Jamie Westbrook is well on his way to producing career numbers with the RailRilders. The righty has upped his batting average to .309 on the season with 82 hits in 75 games. He has hit 15 homers. The most he has ever had in a summer was 19 back in 2018. Since June 1st, Westbrook is batting .390 with more walks (24) than strikeouts (15). With SWB he mainly plays second and third base, but has also appeared in left field twice.

HITTING HOMERS- The RailRiders are now second in Triple-A with 166 to the Las Vegas Aviators. Rochester has the third least in Triple-A with just 105 as a team. The New York Yankees have amassed 150, and the Atlanta Braves are the first team to 206. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. The team homered 20 times in a week against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty-three, while six players are in double digits.

PEREIRA'S POWER: Everson Pereira has really impressed as the Yankees #4 prospect in Triple-A, batting .341 in 21 games played. He has had nine of multi-hit and eleven multi-RBI contests. Pereira has batted in 25 runs on 31 hits, including 5 doubles and 5 homers. The righty has played all three outfield positions. Pereira is also 12-26 with runners in scoring position and has come up in the clutch for the RailRiders in all four opportunities he has had with the bases loaded.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders two August birthdays on the calendar. On August 15th, reliever Michael Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday. His teammate Zach Greene will as well on August 25th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#2 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Everson Periera (#4) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

