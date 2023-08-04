Hens Fall 3-1 to Start Weekend
August 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens started to put the weekend with a 3-1 loss to the Iowa Cubs.
This game didn't start until an hour after the original start time due to some rainy weather but, the game eventually started to avoid a second doubleheader in the series.
Justy-Henry Malloy reached base on a walk with one out in the first inning. Following Malloy's walk, Ryan Kreidler hit a fly ball to right field but the right fielder for the ICubs Alexander Canario lost the ball in the light which allowed the ball to drop and the runners to advance to seconds and third with one out. In the next at-bat, a wild pitch from ICubs starting pitcher Jordan Wicks allowed Malloy to score and give the Hens a 1-0 lead in the first.
The ICubs responded quickly in the bottom of the first inning. Mud Hens started Spencer Turnbull allowed a one-out double to Miles Mastrobouni. Later in the inning with two outs, Edwin Rios singled up the middle to score Mastrobouni and tie the game up at one.
The game was tied at one apiece until the bottom of the fourth inning. Jared Young was hit by a pitch then stole second in the next at-bat to put himself in scoring position with just one out. Later in the inning with two outs Luis Vazquez roped a single that scored young from second and gave the ICubs a 2-1 lead after four. Spencer Turnbull's day finished after pitching 3.1 innings pitched.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the top protest in the Cubs organization Pete Crow-Armstrong launched a solo home run over the left-center field wall to give the ICubs a 3-1 lead.
In the top of the sixth inning, Jordan Wicks' day finished after pitching five strong innings for the ICubs and only allowing one run. Tyler Duffy entered the game from the bullpen and pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
Brenan Hanifee made his return from the IL pitching in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Hens.
Both bullpens did an excellent job of shutting down the opposing team's lineup, taking the 3-1 ball game to the ninth inning.
Cam Sanders came in from the bullpen to pitch the ninth inning for the ICubs. Sanders pitched a scoreless frame to secure a save and a 3-1 win over the Hens.
Notables:
Tyler Nevin: 2-4
