Redbirds Launch Couples Staycation Enter-To-Win Campaign with I Love Memphis Blog

August 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - In preparation for the largest 901 Day Celebration, the Memphis Redbirds launched the club's first of four Enter-to-Win campaigns in conjunction with the I Love Memphis Blog.

The first contest, Couples Staycation, will run through Thursday, August 10 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Fans can enter to win a couples staycation that includes a $100 gift card to Bishop, a stay at Central Station, a Tour at Old Dominick's and two tickets to a Memphis Redbirds game.

Prizes for upcoming campaigns include a stay at Big Cypress Lodge, VIP passes at Raiford's, a $100 Aldo's/Slider Inn gift card and much more. Each contest to follow will be released on Fridays leading up to 901 Day and run through 11:59p.m. the following Thursday.

All prizes are subject to availability and hotel black-out dates. To enter, visit memphisredbirds.com/901Day. Fans can visit the I Love Memphis Blog at ilovememphisblog.com.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

