I-Cubs Swept in Double Dip

August 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (59-43) were swept by the Toledo Mud Hens (44-59) in their doubleheader, losing game one 9-8 and game two by a score of 11-4, Thursday at Principal Park.

Toledo jumped in front in the second inning on an RBI single from Andrew Knapp to take a 1-0 lead. They grew their lead to 5-0 in the third on singles from Ryan Kreidler, Wenceel Perez and Knapp, as well as an RBI double from Joe Rizzo.

Trailing by five runs, Iowa answered with a four-run third of their own on a solo home run from Chase Strumpf and a three-run shot from Matt Mervis. The game didn't stay within a run for long, as Kreidler brought in a sixth run with an RBI single.

The Mud Hens drove in three more in the fifth on a two-run home run from Parker Meadows followed by a solo shot from Justyn-Henry Malloy. Once again, Iowa answered, scoring three runs on a double and two bases loaded walks.

Alexander Canario drove in a run on a ground out in the sixth to make it 9-8, but that is where the game would stay. Miguel Diaz recorded his 11th save of the season with a scoreless seventh inning.

As they did in each of the first two games, Toledo scored early, using an RBI single from Colt Keith to take a 1-0 lead. The I-Cubs got their first lead since the sixth inning on Tuesday when Canario clubbed a three-run home run in the second inning.

A single and two bases loaded walks gave Toledo a 4-3 lead in the third inning and they wouldn't trail again. The lead grew to 7-3 in the fourth on an RBI double from Perez and a two-run home run from Michael Papierski.

Another walk and a bases clearing double made it 11-3 in the fifth. Jared Young used an RBI single to bring in a fourth run, but that is all Iowa would score, as they dropped the third game of the series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Iowa's pitching staff allowed 11 earned runs on 10 hits and 16 walks in game two of the doubleheader tonight. The 16 walks tied our season high set on June 2 this year and was one shy of Iowa's franchise-high 17 walks on Sept. 1, 2015.

Bailey Horn and Chris Clarke were Iowa's only two pitchers to not walk a batter tonight. The other seven arms each walked at least one, combining to allow 19 free passes.

With their two losses tonight, Iowa has now lost four straight games, one short of their season-long five-game losing streak back on June 2-7.

Tonight was the second time Iowa has been swept in a doubleheader this year. They have split three and swept two themselves.

Iowa and Toledo will continue their six-game series with game four tomorrow night. First pitch from Principal Park is set for 7:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 4, 2023

I-Cubs Swept in Double Dip - Iowa Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.