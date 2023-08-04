Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 4 at Scranton/WB

August 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (15-15, 49-54) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (15-13, 49-53)

Wednesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Roddery Muñoz (0-1, 4.76) vs. RHP Clayton Beeter (1-2, 7.04)

SOGGY WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their third consecutive game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders last night, 6-5...DH MATT ADAMS logged his first game with at least three-hits since 5/27 at Toledo, while 2B LUIS GARCÍA made his return to the Wings with a 1-for-5 night at the plate...LHP ALEX TROOP made his first career Triple-A start, allowing four earned on seven hits over 3.0 innings of work, before RHP LUIS REYES logged 3.0 scoreless innings of relief, his fifth scoreless outing in his last six appearances...the Wings look to pick up their first win of the series tonight, with RHP RODDERY MUÑOZ slated to make his second start (fourth appearance) with Rochester.

BLANKEN-HOMER: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN recorded his team-leading 16th home run in the loss as part of his 1-for-4 day at the plate...the long ball marked the lefty's 40th extra-base hit this year, which leads the team...through 24 games in July, Blankenhorn racked up 25 hits, including 12 extra-base hits, both of which led the team during that span...

Blankenhorn has reached safely in 80 of his 89 games started this season.

RAIL-ROADED: With the loss last night, the Wings dropped to 2-7 at PNC Field this season while posting a 4-2 record at home...since 2021, Rochester has a 7-20 record against the RailRiders on the road, their worst record against a single team over that span.

RENEGADE:DH MATT ADAMS collected his first three-hit game of the season last night, marking his 19th multi-hit performance this year, good enough for third on the Wings' active roster...this marked Big City's first multi-hit game since 7/21 (vs. DUR) when he went 2-for-4 with a homer...

Adams last collected three or more hits in a game on 5/27 at TOL, when he went 4-for-5 against the Mud Hens.

BURN, BURN, BURN: 3B ERICK MEJIA went 1-for-3 last night with a home run, an RBI and a pair of runs scored...the long ball marked his sixth this year with Rochester, his first since 7/27-28, when the switch hitter launched two in back-to-back at bats...since 7/1, Mejia leads the team with a .554 slugging percentage and is third on the team in batting average (.313, 26-for-83)...the righty has now reached base safely in nine of his last 10 games (since 7/21)...

After holding a .182 batting average (8-for-44) with the Wings in May and June, Mejia holds a season batting average of .268 (34-for-127).

THE GOOD I'LL DO:RHP LUIS REYES logged 3.0 scoreless innings of relief in last night's loss, allowing two hits while striking out four...this marked his fifth scoreless appearance in his last six outings since 7/15, posting a 1.50 ERA (2 ER/12.0 IP) over that span...

Since that date Reyes has logged the second-most innings pitched (12.0) among International League relievers, trailing only RHP TOMMY ROMERO (14.1)...his 1.50 ERA (min. 10.0 IP) is third-best.

REVIVAL: 2B LUIS GARCÍA made his first Red Wings appearance this year in last night's loss, his first start with the team since 8/25/2022...the lefty went 1-for-5 with an RBI in his return, marking his 58th Triple-A RBI, which is tied for the fifth-most on the Red Wings since they became a Nationals affiliate in 2021...

1B JAKE NOLL recorded his 137th RBI since 2021 in the contest, the most by a Red Wing over that span.

SUMMERTIME BLUES: Rochester fielders committed three errors in last night's loss, snapping a streak of five games without a mishap...last night marked the sixth time this season the Wings committed three or more errors...they post a 2-4 record in those contests...

This season Rochester holds a .980 fielding percentage, ninth-best in the International League.

