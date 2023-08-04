Knights Announce Two Roster Moves Friday

(NORFOLK, VA) -- The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves ahead of the team's game five matchup against the Norfolk Tides on Friday from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Catcher Sebastián Rivero was assigned to the Double-A Birmingham Barons today. Rivero, 24, appeared in 58 games with the Knights this season and hit .232 (45-for-194) with 17 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 26 RBI. A non-roster invitee to White Sox Major League Spring Training, Rivero was signed as a free agent on December 16, 2022. The Venezuelan native made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals on May 8, 2021.

RHP Caleb Freeman was activated off Double-A Birmingham's injured list and promoted to the Charlotte Knights today. Originally selected by the White Sox in the 15th round of the June 2019 First-Year Player Draft, Freeman posted a 0-0 mark with three saves and a 1.96 ERA in 20 games this season with the Barons (18.1 IP/22 SO).

_Additional notes: RHP Luis Patiño, who was added to Charlotte's active roster on Thursday, will make his Knights debut Friday night and get the start against the Norfolk Tides. Patiño was acquired by the White Sox in a trade with Tampa Bay on August 1. _

