Baker Blasts 28th Home Run of Season in Redbirds' Loss to Jumbo Shrimp
August 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game homestand with a 6-2 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at AutoZone Park on Friday night.
Starting pitcher Adam Kloffenstein made his Triple-A and St. Louis Cardinals organizational debut on Friday night. The right-handed pitcher tossed 5.0 innings of one-run, six hit, three walk baseball and struck out six.
Second baseman Cesar Prieto added phenomenal defense in his St. Louis Cardinals organizational debut. The infielder was key on double plays, showed great range and threw a runner out at the plate to end the first inning. Prieto also drove in a run at the plate.
First baseman Luken Baker hit his third home run of the series in the bottom of the eighth inning. Baker now has 28 home runs and 83 RBI on the season, both marks lead the International League.
The Redbirds (54-52) return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, August 5 to continue a 12-game homestand at 6:35p.m. CDT against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
