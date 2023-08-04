Late Hitting Pushes Jacksonville To 6-2 Win Over Memphis
August 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp plated five runs in the final two innings to take a 6-2 win over the Memphis Redbirds Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Entering the eighth inning tied at one, the Jacksonville (48-57, 16-15) offense came alive. With one out, Dane Myers walked and scored on a double from Jacob Amaya to give the Jumbo Shrimp the 2-1 lead. After a flyout, Paul McIntosh (4) blasted a two-run homer off Memphis (54-52, 15-16) reliever Dalton Roach (L, 1-2), to make it a 4-1 game.
Memphis added their final run in the bottom of the eighth. Luken Baker (28) blasted a solo homer with one out to cut the deficit to 4-2.
The Jumbo Shrimp's final tallies came in the top of the ninth. With two outs, Xavier Edwards walked and scored on a double by Troy Johnston for a 5-2 advantage. Dane Myers followed with an RBI single to give Jacksonville a four-run lead, 6-2.
The game opened with the Jumbo Shrimp taking the initial lead in the first. Jake Mangum singled and went to second on a ground out. Edwards smacked a double, scoring Mangum to put Jacksonville ahead 1-0.
The Redbirds took a little bit to get their bats going, tying the game in the bottom of the fifth. Kramer Robertson walked and was sacrificed to second by Richie Palacios. After stealing third, Robertson scored on a groundout from Cesar Prieto, tying the game at one.
Jacksonville and Memphis continue their series Saturday at 7:35 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. LHP Enmanuel De Jesus (3-3, 5.76 ERA) gets the ball for Jacksonville and RHP Sem Robberse (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his Cardinals organization debut. Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
