LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers are hosting their first annual "Brewfest at the Ballpark" at Coolray Field on Saturday, October 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This one-of-a-kind beer festival will give attendees a chance to sample selections from local Georgia craft breweries while hanging out on the same playing field occupied by Stripers' players and coaches during the season. Participating breweries include Pontoon Brewing Company, Ironshield Brewing, Liquid Nation Brewing, and more.

The event will include live music, and food will be available for purchase at select Coolray Field concession stands.

Tickets (21-and-older) are on sale now. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit Georgia Make-A-Wish. There are two types of tickets available:

General Admission ($65) - Includes pours from each participating brewery, one sampling glass, and field access.

VIP ($100) - Includes the same perks as General Admission, plus early entry at 12:30 p.m., a Chef-curated tasting menu, specialty rare beer pours, a "Brewfest at the Ballpark SiliPint", free parking pass, and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit GoStripers.com.

